HVAC Relay Market Is Projected To Grow With A Significant CAGR ~7% By 2030

The global HVAC relay market is estimated to occupy a large revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2030, owing to the rising demand for HVAC systems across the globe, and growing construction of non-residential buildings. Apart from these, increasing investments to setup HVAC systems and high demand for indoor air quality systems are also expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

The global HVAC relay market is segmented by type and application. Based on type, the electromagnetic relay is anticipated to grab the largest market share during the forecast period on the back of its ability to operate in milliseconds and fast operation. Furthermore, by application, the automotive segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period ascribing to the rising demand for HVAC equipment from commercial vehicles.

Research Nester published a report titled "HVAC Relay Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global HVAC relay market in terms of market segmentation by type, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is evaluated to grab the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the increasing investments in residential sector and high improvements in the standards of living of people in the region.

The research was global in nature and conducted in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, areas like Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, market players competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. have been covered and displayed in the research report to ensure it dives deep to achieve strategic competitive intelligence in the segment.

Rising Demand for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Systems Globally to Expand Market

Over the last few years, the world has witnessed a rise in demand for energy efficient heating and air conditioning systems, which has given rise to the increase in adoption of HVAC relays all around the world. In addition, HVAC systems are more efficient and cheaper as compared to conventional heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. These are considered to be crucial factors driving market growth in the future.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry."

However, high cost of installation and maintenance is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global HVAC relay market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global HVAC relay market which includes company profiling of ABB Ltd., Control & Switchgear Electric Limited, TE Connectivity Limited, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, IXYS Integrated Circuits Division, Inc., Omega Engineering, Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global HVAC relay market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

