Construction Adhesives Market By Top Key Players, Types, Applications, And Forecast To 2030

The global construction adhesive market is estimated to attain a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2030. The market is segmented on the basis of application into tile installation, wallpapers, carper lying and others, out of which, the tile installation segment is anticipated to hold the notable share over the forecast period, owing to the use of adhesives for flooring in residential construction. In the U.S., USD 200 billion were spent for the construction of new houses in 2020.

Research Nester published a report titled "Construction Adhesives Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global construction adhesives market in terms of market segmentation by type, application, end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global construction adhesive market is estimated to grow on the back of various advantages of using adhesive in construction, such as, stress division evenly across the joint, cost-effective, and flexible bond. Increasing application of adhesive in construction industry is estimated to boost the market growth. Mass construction of residential buildings, by government and private builders, is also estimated to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

On the basis of regional analysis, the global construction adhesive market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to garner significant market share during the forecast period, owing to the rapid urbanization and growing population in countries, such as, India, Japan, and China. The market in the North America region is projected to garner major market share during the forecast period, owing to rising construction activities in United States, and Canada.

The research was global in nature and conducted in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, areas like Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, market players competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. have been covered and displayed in the research report to ensure it dives deep to achieve strategic competitive intelligence in the segment.

Growing Construction of Residential Buildings to boost the Market Growth

According to the data by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) the government of India aims to construct 20 million affordable houses in urban areas by 2020, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY).

Backed by the rise in population across several nations worldwide, and for the rising urbanization, there is a growing need for shelters. Government of several nations are offering residential societies to individuals, especially to support the needy. Moreover, increasing preference for designer homes and modular homes, the demand for construction adhesives is expected to grow significantly, and in turn drive the market growth.

However, halt in construction activities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global construction adhesives market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global construction adhesives market which includes company profiling of BASF SE, Sika AG, 3M, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, H.B. Fuller Company, Arkema Group, The Dow Chemical Company, DAP Products Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global construction adhesives market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

