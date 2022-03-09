Intelligent Flow Meter Market Analysis, Size, With Product Type, Leading Key Players, And Forecast to 2027

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 11:23:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global intelligent flow meter market is anticipated to mask a notable CAGR of 7% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027.



Recent report published by research nester titled "Intelligent flow meter Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ delivers a detailed overview of the global intelligent flow meter market in terms of market segmentation by type, communication protocols, vertical, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter's five force model.

The global intelligent flow meter market is segmented into types such as calorimetric, Multiphase Turbine, Vortex, Electromagnetic, Doppler, Ultrasonic, Thermal, and Coriolis. Among these segments, the electromagnetic flowmeter is expected to dominate the overall intelligent flowmeter market. Electromagnetic flow meters are widely used for the measurement of dirty water. They are highly effective in handling liquid of various types and concentrations. They can measure the liquids in multiple directions. They are capable of measuring liquids that have both low as well as high flow rates in terms of their volume.

The global intelligent flow meter market is anticipated to mask a notable CAGR of 7% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027. Moreover, the global intelligent flow meter market is estimated at around USD 6.0 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Additionally, continuous enhancements and research & development in intelligent flow meters are the major dynamic factor behind the expansion of the intelligent flowmeter market.

In terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, accounted for the largest market of global intelligent flow meter in terms of revenue in 2017. China and India are important contributors to the boom of the intelligent flowmeter market.

Apart from this, Middle East & Africa are the second largest region in the consumption of intelligent flow meters. North America and Western Europe show healthy growth in terms of consumption of intelligent flow meters due to the rise of industrialization and expansion of a large number of shale gas projects in these regions.

Demand for Electromagnetic flowmeters

During 2017, the electromagnetic flowmeter accounted for the major share of the intelligent flowmeter market. Electromagnetic flow meters do not have moving parts or flow obstructions and, therefore there is no wear and tear which results in service life of approximately 75 years. Electromagnetic flow meters offered highly accurate readings for both low and high flow which augmenting the demand for intelligent flow meters. Relatively unaffected by viscosity, temperature, and pressure as long as the mag meter is selected based on the process conditions. These are the major factors that stimulate the rapid growth of electromagnetic flowmeters in the intelligent flowmeter market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global intelligent flow meter market which includes company profiling of Emerson Electric Company, Endress+Hauser AG, ABB Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Abzil Corporation, Brooks Instruments, General Electric Company, Krohne Messtechnik GMBH. The profiling enfolds the companies' key information, which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global intelligent flow meter market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

