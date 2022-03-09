Purepoint Uranium Receives DTC Eligibility

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. PTU PTUUF ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that its common shares are now eligible for settlements through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

"This eligibility will simplify the electronic settlement for US based investors and enhance the ability of these investors to participate in the Company's progress as uranium prices rapidly move towards incentive levels," said Chris Frostad, Purepoint's President & CEO. "This access helps increase the liquidity of our shares and expand our presence in the US capital markets."

Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". The electronic method of clearing securities through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process for investors and brokers trading the Company's shares.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. PTU PTUUF actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO

Phone: (416) 603-8368

Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116121