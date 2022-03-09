New Research Report On Blue-Green Algae Fertilizer Market Key Players & Growth Driver Analysis By 2030

New York, United States, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 10:18:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- Top Key Company Profile; Camson Bio Technologies Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Tata Chemicals Limited, Multiplex Group of Companies



Research Nester published a report titled "Blue-Green Algae Fertilizer Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global blue-green algae fertilizer market in terms of market segmentation by end-user, crop type, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The blue-green algae fertilizer market is anticipated to attain a noteworthy CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2030. The market is segmented on the basis of end-user into organic farms, nursery, domestic, and others, out of which, the organic farms segment is estimated to hold a significant market share, over the forecast period, on the back of government initiatives and policies to encourage organic farming globally, along with, rising adoption of organic farming.

The blue-green algae fertilizer market is estimated to grow on the back of increasing demand for nature-friendly fertilizers, as an alternative to chemical based fertilizers. Blue-green algae, also known as, cyanobacteria, are used as fertilizers as these bacteria are capable of nitrogen fixation, which is why, they are increasingly being used as fertilizers. This is expected to boost the market growth. Government initiatives to promote organic farming, as chemical fertilizers create massive water pollution, are also estimated to boost the market growth.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global blue-green algae fertilizer market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America region is estimated to gain the largest market share over the forecast period, on account of increasing agricultural activities, adoption of organic farming backed by specific organic stores in countries, such as, the United States. The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to large population, growing dependency on agriculture and government initiatives to promote biofertilizers.

The research was global in nature and conducted in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, areas like Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, market players competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. have been covered and displayed in the research report to ensure it dives deep to achieve strategic competitive intelligence in the segment.

Increasing Use of Biofertilizer as alternative to Chemical Fertilizer to boost the Market Growth

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, 122.9 million tons of nitrogen fertilizer was consumed globally in 2019.

Nitrogen-based fertilizers are consumed in large quantities in the process of farming, however, most of this nitrogen seeps with water and collects in waterbodies, killing off all the aquatic life in the water body. In fact, chemical fertilizers are one of the major pollutants of ground water. To overcome this, farmers are now opting blue-green algae as a more organic and healthier fertilizer, which is estimated to boost the market growth.

However, lack of awareness amongst farmers is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global blue-green algae fertilizer market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global blue-green algae fertilizer market which includes company profiling of Camson Bio Technologies Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Tata Chemicals Limited, Multiplex Group of Companies, Italpollina S.p.A., The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited, Madras Fertilizers Limited, Paradeep Phosphates Limited, and California Organic Fertilizers, Inc and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global blue-green algae fertilizer market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

