Accuhealth Named Top 50 Companies in Remote Monitoring Report by AVIA Connect

Accuhealth today announced that it was recognized as Top 5 and a Top 50 Company in remote patient monitoring, upon conclusion of extensive industry research and company outreach by AVIA Connect, the leading digital health marketplace.

Accuhealth CEO Stephen Samson commented, "We are honored to be featured by AVIA Connect as a leader in remote patient monitoring and look forward to continuing to transform the traditional healthcare landscape by giving providers the tools to get ahead of negative health outcomes to keep their patients healthy, happy and out of the hospital."

The Top 50 Companies in Remote Monitoring Report represents the aggregation and analysis of over 1,000 health system implementation data points and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of remote monitoring, the report helps define the remote monitoring landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

"The pace of change and the role of digital solutions in healthcare are accelerating," said Linda Finkel, AVIA CEO. "AVIA Connect and the Top 50 report respond to a critical market need: providing health systems with insights and clarity into the rapidly evolving remote monitoring space. We are thrilled to help health systems understand and identify solutions that can accelerate their ability to support patients outside of the four walls of their hospitals."

AVIA Connect is a marketplace designed for healthcare leaders to research, evaluate, and add transparency to the digital health vendor selection process. The platform enables hospital and health systems to leverage each other's experiences to better search and shortlist vendors by topic, client, EHR integration, and Match Score — a rating that indicates how similar an organization is to a vendor's existing client list.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Connect's Top 50 Remote Monitoring list here or for more information, please visit www.accuhealth.tech.

Accuhealth empowers physicians with the right data to stay ahead of negative health outcomes to keep patients healthy, happy, and out of the hospital. Founded in 2018, Accuhealth is a leading healthcare technology provider of turnkey remote patient monitoring solutions worldwide, providing hardware, software, and first-line 24/7/365 clinical monitoring to physicians with real-time vital information and AI-enhanced data. Accuhealth's services yield improved outcomes, increased patient satisfaction, reduced costs for payors, and increased revenue for clinics. Accuhealth's touchpoints as a service makes remote monitoring a breeze for providers, their patients, and clinical staff. Accuhealth is remote patient monitoring made easy and done right. Visit www.accuhealth.tech for more information.

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Connect, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com.

