Cervical Total Disc Replacement Devices Market Is Expected To Register A Notable CAGR ~21% By 2030

Research Nester published a report titled "Cervical Total Disc Replacement Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global cervical total disc replacement devices market in terms of market segmentation by design, material, end user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global cervical total disc replacement devices market is expected to garner a sizeable revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~21% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2030, ascribing to the rising prevalence of degenerative disc disorder, increasing elderly population globally, and escalating number of road accidents resulting in spinal injuries. Furthermore, growing entry of new market players is also estimated to fuel the expansion of market in the coming years.

The market is segmented on the basis of design, material and end user. Based on design, the metal-on-biocompatible segment is anticipated to occupy the largest share during the forecast period in view of superior shock absorption and high degree of freedom of these devices. Additionally, by end user, the hospitals segment is expected to grab the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the growing preference of patients for minimally invasive surgeries.

Regionally, the global cervical total disc replacement devices market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a noteworthy growth in the market over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the large patient pool and rising usage of advanced disc replacement technologies in the region. Moreover, North America is expected to acquire the largest market share on the back of high healthcare expenditure and presence of prominent market players.

The research was global in nature and conducted in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, areas like Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, market players competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. have been covered and displayed in the research report to ensure it dives deep to achieve strategic competitive intelligence in the segment.

Rising Occurrence of Degenerative Disc Disease to Drive Market Growth

Everyone's spinal discs start to wear after reaching a certain age. Degenerative disc disease occurs when the one or more spinal discs deteriorate or break down. As the geriatric population of the world is increasing at a rapid pace, which is considered to be one of the major risk factors of this disease, its prevalence is also rising. This is anticipated to expand the market in the near future.

However, high cost of replacing cervical total disc is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global cervical total disc replacement devices market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global cervical total disc replacement devices market which includes company profiling of Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., LDR Holding Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Centinel Spine, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., FH Orthopaedics S. A. S., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global cervical total disc replacement devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

