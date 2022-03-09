PRIME Has Been Included in Gartner's Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Provider Network Management Applications

PRINCETON, N.J. - March 9, 2022 - (

PRIME is excited to announce their inclusion in Gartner's "Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Provider Network Management Applications" as a representative vendor for the third year in a row. The guide is designed to help payer CIOs select the correct data management tools and applications to contract, credential, and communicate efficiently with providers.

Bob Branchini, CTO of PRIME, explains, "We understand that health plans are under enormous pressure to deliver results that ensure accurate provider data in compliance with the No Surprises Act, as well as support member experience and health outcomes by improving provider accessibility. PRIME is the ideal solution for health plans looking for a superior solution that enables Provider Network Management (PNM) optimization and improves provider relationships." PRIME's comprehensive platform is tailored to meet the unique and diverse needs of health plans, including provider data validation, training, mock audit preparation, print-ready provider directory fulfillment, and back-office support services.

About Gartner

With locations in 100 countries, Gartner is the world's leading research and advisory company. Founded in 1979, the company equips business leaders with indispensable insights, tools, and advice to help them make the right decisions on the most critical issues while staying ahead of change. A member of the S&P 500, its unmatched combination of expert-led and data-driven research helps fuel the future of business, so a more prosperous world takes shape.

About PRIME

PRIME offers innovative healthcare solutions that help health plans improve interoperability with health systems and healthcare providers. PRIME provides a combination of technological innovation, including AI and ML, along with highly trained staff to conduct direct provider outreach resulting in verified provider data with the completeness, timeliness, and quality that enables health plans to achieve their compliance, accuracy, and member experience goals.

Press Contact:

Karthik Chalamala

KarthikC@AtlasSystems.com

(609) 256-4585

