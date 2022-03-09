Newswire Shares How to Craft a Quality Media Pitch

NEW YORK - March 9, 2022 - (

A media pitch is typically a short and to-the-point email (it can also be a phone call or a social media direct message) that's written specifically for the media.

As an industry leader in press release distribution services, Newswire provides its clients with media pitching support through its Media Advantage Plan (MAP) and its Targeted Pitch Campaigns. Both offerings help companies of all sizes and industries maximize the exposure of their press releases.

"The goal of a media pitch is to get your main message across in the most concise manner possible," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media & Marketing Communications at Newswire. "But crafting an effective media pitch takes skill and strategy. At Newswire, our team of experts leverages their experience and expertise to help our clients turn their owned media into earned media."

When writing a media pitch, there are three main components that can make or break the effectiveness. They include:

Subject Line - Crafting a subject line for a media pitch takes creativity and skill to get a message across in as few words as possible. Remember, the subject line of a media pitch is the first thing a journalist will read. Make it memorable. Make them want to open and read.

- Crafting a subject line for a media pitch takes creativity and skill to get a message across in as few words as possible. Remember, the subject line of a media pitch is the first thing a journalist will read. Make it memorable. Make them want to open and read. Timing - Before sending a pitch, think about a journalist's day. Emails typically flood their inbox first thing in the morning and then throughout the day they're in editorial meetings and in the throes of writing. Test accordingly. Remember, journalists are people too. Avoid sending media pitches late Friday afternoon and on the weekends.

Before sending a pitch, think about a journalist's day. Emails typically flood their inbox first thing in the morning and then throughout the day they're in editorial meetings and in the throes of writing. Test accordingly. Remember, journalists are people too. Avoid sending media pitches late Friday afternoon and on the weekends. Focus on the end-user - When drafting a media pitch, keep the focus on the journalist and their audience. The result will likely be an earned media opportunity.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping small and midsize businesses craft media pitches, earn media mentions, grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

