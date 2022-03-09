MEDHOST to Share Its Digital Patient Experience Vision and Introduce New Solutions at HIMSS22

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - March 9, 2022 - (

)

MEDHOST®, a leading EHR (electronic health record) and healthcare IT solution and service provider, will showcase key offerings from their catalog of enterprise, departmental, and digital health solutions at the HIMSS22 Annual Conference and Exhibition, Booth 3858, March 14-18.

In addition to their full range of services and solutions, MEDHOST will be showcasing new offerings that will enhance hospital end-user experiences and help streamline hospital workflows. The three new solutions include but are not limited to MEDHOST Anesthesia Experience, MEDHOST Mobility Physician, and MEDHOST Cloud-Based Analytics Solution.

Built to complement the perioperative platform, MEDHOST Anesthesia Experience is a comprehensive, clinician-driven application that supports anesthesia providers by integrating anesthesia documentation, vitals graphing, medication documentation, anesthesia charting, and orders with other stages of the surgical process.

The mobile solution, MEDHOST Mobility Physician, provides a complete view of patients' charted data and includes a HIPAA-secure messaging tool, all from a handheld device, offering physicians greater digital freedom and flexibility in their workflows. The secure messaging tool enables the physician to connect with other clinicians that use mobile or web-based secure communications.

Lastly, MEDHOST Cloud-Based Analytics is an out-of-the-box, browser-based analytics product that adds simplicity to capturing a holistic view of a hospital's essential performance metrics with drill-through capabilities initially in financials, revenue cycle, and payor performance.

"At MEDHOST, we continually strive to discover new ways to help our customers care for, and connect to, their communities," states MEDHOST President Ken Misch. "More recently, we are emphasizing the digital health experience through healthcare IT innovation, as is evident with our new products. Building healthcare IT solutions and services that empower providers and patients alike and elevate their digital experience is at our core. It will continue to be a large part of our mission moving forward."

The EHR provider welcomes attendees to visit HIMSS22 booth #3858 to learn more and discuss how MEDHOST can help with evolving needs of community healthcare facilities.

About MEDHOST

MEDHOST has provided products and services to healthcare facilities of all types and sizes for over 35 years. Today, healthcare facilities nationwide partner with MEDHOST and enhance their patient care and operational excellence with its clinical and financial solutions, including an integrated EHR solution. MEDHOST also offers a comprehensive emergency department information system with business and reporting tools. Additionally, its unparalleled support and cloud platform solutions make it easy to focus on what's important for healthcare facilities: their patients and business. Connect with MEDHOST on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

