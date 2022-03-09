VoteComm Launches Today

VoteComm.com launched its new site and new technology today, allowing political campaigns to identify and start communicating with potential voters. Votecomm.com provides an alternative to tracking cookies by utilizing first-party tracking methods, enabling retargeting ads and automated postcards, long code text or multi-media messaging, and email communication channels.
Previously anonymous website visitors can be converted to solid voter contacts with contact information such as name, physical address, and email for direct marketing campaigns. This information is also used to retarget ads on Facebook and Google.
The capturing of, and communicating with, new contacts is fully customizable and automated via Votecomm's marketing platform.
Access to contact data captured and appended from sources that are known to be pre-disposed to message has been proven to pull three to four times the traditional response rates for direct mail, email campaigns, text campaigns, and banner ads. All campaigns are compliant with the CAN-SPAM act and adhere to strict privacy guidelines.
The most common uses for Votecomm's technology in the political sector are Get Out the Vote, Fundraising, and candidate or platform awareness campaigns.
Votecomm.com is not a political consulting agency, it is a technology solution provider designed to capture, compile and append voter contact information and enable communications between the candidate and their potential voters.
VoteComm.com, 712 H Street NE Suite 1515, Washington D.C. 2002
info@votecomm.com, Phone: 202.301.2849
