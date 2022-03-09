Delivery Drivers, Inc. Partners With ping to Enhance Driver Safety With Innovative Voice Technology

IRVINE, Calif. - March 9, 2022 - (

Delivery Drivers, Inc. (DDI), a leading third-party administrator specializing in last-mile delivery, announces a new partnership with ping, adding ping's patented voice-based app to the DDI tool kit for drivers.

Putting drivers first is one of DDI's main initiatives and ping is the perfect solution in helping to keep our driver-partners safe on the road. In delivery, time literally is money, and one bad experience can sour future business. But last-minute changes happen all the time. According to research, 71% of commercial vehicle crashes involve distracted driving (FMCSA), resulting in damage to vehicles, orders, revenue loss, liability and injury. ping's patented voice-based app removes the "urge" for drivers to check their phones by reading important delivery updates and other time-sensitive messages out loud automatically. Installed in minutes onto driver devices, ping saves time, fuel and frustration when trip details change. The platform delivers usage analytics to managers, is highly customizable and reads aloud in over 100 languages.

Adding ping's voice technology to DDI's 200,000+ driver platform will allow drivers to do their job more efficiently while keeping them safe on the road. "DDI couldn't be more excited about this partnership with ping. We take pride in putting our driver-partners first and keeping them safe. ping can help us do that by allowing them to save on fuel, and improve performance while increasing overall retention and efficiency for our clients," said Carly Fliesher, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at DDI.

"Our partnership with Delivery Drivers, Inc. represents where the industry is going. ping's mission is to save time, money and lives. We aim to reduce risk, increase productivity and create safer driving habits within their network," said Barrie Arnold, Co-founder, CRO of ping.

ABOUT DELIVERY DRIVERS, INC.

Founded in 1996, DDI is a third-party administrator with a singular focus - to bring Human Resource and Driver Management solutions for business owners operating with independent contractors. DDI's mission is to serve, provide advocacy and leadership to the millions of 1099 entrepreneurs in the global gig economy. DDI's business model helps companies find and onboard top-quality driver-partners and assist with accounting and tax services - all while providing compliance and legal expertise.

More info: www.ddiwork.com

DDI Media Contact:

Email: marketing@ddiwork.com

ABOUT ping

ping is a global voice-based technology company focused on delivering safety, convenience and productivity to smartphone users. Available via SDK, white label and standalone apps, ping is the only patented voice technology for iOS, Android and Alexa that can read any message type automatically and on demand in over 100 languages. Using voice as the engagement layer, ping delivers customer value, savings and revenue to a broad range of third-party apps and B2B partners including gig economy, trucking and fleet, automakers, mobile operators, roadside assistance and automotive aftermarket.

More info: www.pingloud.com

ping Media Contact:

Email: marketing@pingloud.com

