Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Grow With A High CAGR ~6% | CICO Industries Co. KSCP, Masa GmbH, Xella International GmbH

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is estimated to occupy a large revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2030, owing to the increasing urbanization and industrialization, rapid growth of infrastructure sector and rising demand for lightweight construction materials globally. Apart from these, growing government emphasis on constructing green buildings in developed nations is also expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Research Nester published a report titled "Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which delivers detailed overview of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market in terms of market segmentation by type, end user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The market is segmented by type and end user. Based on type, the segment for block is anticipated to grab the largest market share during the forecast period on the back of increasing demand for AAC blocks in residential and non-residential sectors. Additionally, based on end user, the residential segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period ascribing to the rise in demand for eco-friendly building material.

Geographically, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is evaluated to grab the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the increasing rate of industrialization and high demand for AAC in China, South Korea and India. Moreover, the market in North America is assessed to grow by the highest rate in the future owing to the rising construction activities in medical and commercial sectors.

Rise in Demand for Lightweight Construction Materials to Boost Market Growth

Lightweight construction is gaining huge popularity since the last few years as it significantly helps in reducing the weight of the building. This type of construction is extremely useful in changing the building design without impacting functionality. This is considered to be a crucial factor evaluated to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

However, greater production cost of AAC than ordinary concrete and its lower tensile strength are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market which includes company profiling of ACICO Industries Co. KSCP, Masa GmbH, Xella International GmbH, Isoltech srl, Aircrete Europe B.V., Broco Industries, SOLBET Spolka z o.o., Wehrhahn GmbH, Fast Build Blocks Pvt. Ltd., H+H International A/S, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

