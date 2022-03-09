NorthShore's Best Adult Diapers, Pull-Up Style Underwear and Other Incontinence Products for 2022



NorthShore Care Supply has published the annual guide to its best adult diapers to help consumers quickly identify the best incontinence products for their specific needs. Every year, NorthShore evaluates all of its products, from the most absorbent and stylish to customer favorites. NorthShore is the leading direct-to-consumer brand of high-absorbency adult diapers, protective underwear and incontinence supplies in North America.

"We are excited to announce the 2022 Products of the Year recommendations and help individuals managing incontinence find the best products," says Adam Greenberg, president and founder of NorthShore. "What makes our Best for 2022 products so trusted is our unique commitment to empowering people to live their lives to the fullest, backed by over 2.5 million Americans who we have helped over the years."

The Best for 2022 list includes NorthShore flagship products such as MEGAMAX Adult Diapers with Tabs and GoSupreme Protective Underwear. Both are consistently rated by independent lab testing as up to 3x more absorbent than leading store brands. They are also top-rated by customers year after year. Additional recommendations for the best of the best incontinence supplies for 2022 include:

Best for Home - MagicSorb Air Underpads

Best Underwear for Women - GoSupreme Lite

Best Leak Guards for Men - DoubleStop

Best for Bowel and Fecal Incontinence - Supreme Lite

Best for Stress Incontinence - DynaDry Supreme

In 2022, individuals managing incontinence won't need to look far to find the best products for their needs. NorthShore offers products in a variety of absorbencies, sizes and even colors. With the quality, style and features needed, NorthShore products offer reassuringly strong protection to help customers be confidently dry.

About NorthShore Care Supply



Founded in 2002, NorthShore Care Supply has helped 2.5 million individuals manage incontinence as well as their loved ones and caregivers. The company is committed to #EndHealthStigma as we help 80 million Americans managing some form of bladder or bowel incontinence live their life to the fullest. Our featured NorthShore® brand is the leading premium adult diaper brand in the U.S. and is available at NorthShore.com or 800-563-0161. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook @NorthShoreCareSupply, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok @NorthShoreCare.

