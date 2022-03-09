Superior Fresh Atlantic Salmon Receives the American Heart Association's Heart-Check Certification



Superior Fresh Heart-Healthy Atlantic Salmon

Superior Fresh Atlantic Salmon Filet





HIXTON, Wisc. - March 9, 2022 - (

)

Superior Fresh, the world's largest USDA-certified organic aquaponic greenhouse, is excited to announce that its Atlantic Salmon received the American Heart Association's much-lauded Heart-Check Food Certification Mark.

The iconic Heart-Check mark helps take the guesswork out when reading Nutrition Facts and label information, giving consumers peace of mind that what they are consuming meets the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association. "The Heart-Check certification mark will be prominently displayed on our Superior Fresh Atlantic salmon fillets, printed materials, boxes, and website starting March 2022. Receiving the Heart-Check certification is a tremendous honor," says Brandon Gottsacker, president of Superior Fresh.

Owner Karen Wanek is committed to changing the future of congenital heart defects (CHD), affecting one in 100 births. Her mission is to improve and increase awareness for heart-healthy food options and continue to support research to cure CHD. Since 2010, the Wanek family has been dedicated to heart health. Superior Fresh is excited to offer its Heart-Check certified salmon to consumers across the continental U.S. through various retailers and via its e-commerce site at superiorfresh.com.

Gottsacker says, "The American Heart Association's rigorous standards reflect the latest in nutritional findings and science-based research, validating the work we have put in to raise healthy salmon. Our Superior salmon are raised on an organic, non-GMO diet. Typical Atlantic salmon contain 1.07g of EPA + DHA per 100g serving, while our Superior Fresh salmon fillets consistently test with over 2x that amount." EPA (eicosapentaenoic) and DHA (docosapexaenoic) are polyunsaturated fats that play a critically important role in helping our bodies function properly.

Wanek is steadfast in her support of the American Heart Association. "This Heart-Check certification only reinforces our devotion to the research we support with HeartWorks to improve the world's heart health." (www.heartworksinc.org)

Superior Fresh, LLC



Superior Fresh, the world's largest USDA-certified organic aquaponic farm, produces land-raised Atlantic salmon in harmony with many varieties of organic leafy greens. Superior Fresh grows safe, nutritious food for the future of a healthier global community while also regenerating nearly 800 acres of land to its native state. We do this as our commitment to the planet and future generations. Our ecosystem provides year-round availability while our team delivers unmatched commitment to customer service. Superior Fresh ensures fresh organic food is always available to local communities. Visit Superior Fresh online to shop and learn more at www.superiorfresh.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE REIMAGINEDTM

www.superiorfresh.com | info@superiorfresh.com

W15506 Superior Fresh Drive, Hixton, Wisconsin 54635

