Tarkett Sports Joins Forces With DYBACO, Strengthening Tarkett Sports Construction

CALHOUN, Ga. - March 9, 2022

Tarkett Sports, a world leader in athletic surfacing, announces it has taken a controlling interest in Dynamic Base Construction, LLC (DYBACO), a leading sports construction company based in Texas. DYBACO will join the Tarkett Sports family and operate as Tarkett Sports Construction, giving clients turn-key construction solutions coupled with the most comprehensive product line and industry-leading systems.

The addition of DYBACO is part of a continued effort to offer customers a full-service approach that brings an extensive portfolio of products and local solutions. DYBACO specializes in the design and construction of sports facilities, focusing on artificial turf, running tracks, and tennis / pickleball courts.

Founded in 2014, DYBACO has long been a leader and innovator in the sports construction industry. With over 250 completed projects across the state, DYBACO was the trusted choice at Texas Tech University, Abilene Christian University, and the University of North Texas.

"Our partnership with DYBACO will further extend our construction capabilities and improve the purchasing experience for our customers. At Tarkett Sports, we're driven to offer a world-class experience, from start to finish, and DYBACO helps us achieve that." - Eric Daliere - President, Tarkett North America & Tarkett Sports.

"Joining the Tarkett Sports family will accelerate our ability to service clients and deliver turn-key construction solutions with industry-leading products. We've collaborated for several years with Tarkett Sports on a variety of projects and recognized their passion and dedication to quality and customer service. We share similar values, which helped positively contribute to our decision to partner together." - Francisco Vazquez - President, DYBACO

The newly formed Tarkett Sports Construction will offer a broad range of sports construction and installation services for education, municipal and private organizations. The new brand adds to Tarkett Sports' current engineering and design capabilities to offer customers a truly turn-key solution. With access to FieldTurf, FieldTurf Landscape, Beynon Sports, Renner Sports, GrassMaster and Tarkett Sports Indoor systems, Tarkett Sports is reimagining sports construction.

