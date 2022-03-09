Longbridge Financial Expanding Business to Include a New Retail Sales Channel

Longbridge Financial, a national reverse mortgage lender and servicer, announced today that Melanie Parks has joined the company as VP, National Field Sales Leader.
Parks will lead the launch of a new field sales channel in a strategic move to support the company's plans for continued growth and diversification. As a top producer with nearly 20 years of reverse mortgage sales and management experience and strong leadership skills, Melanie has an excellent reputation in building out highly successful outside sales teams.
Prior to joining Longbridge, Parks was Vice President of National Field Sales for American Advisors Group, where she led the company's West Coast team of field sales professionals. She also held roles of increasing responsibility at Liberty Home Equity Solutions, MetLife, and Financial Freedom.
"Melanie is a wonderful addition to our team as she truly embodies Longbridge's commitment to deliver home equity solutions that make a difference in the lives of our customers. She is a world-class sales leader with incredible knowledge and experience and a proven track record of recruiting, training, and retaining top sales talent. Melanie's dynamic leadership style has been pivotal in motivating her team to exceed sales targets and goals," commented Longbridge Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, Melissa Macerato. "We are excited to have her leading our new Field Sales Channel."
"I am thrilled to join the Longbridge team and especially excited to work side-by-side with Melissa again. I have a lot of respect and admiration for the way Melissa and the Longbridge team have grown the company from a startup to a top-three reverse mortgage lender," said Melanie Parks. "Longbridge has an exciting company culture, which I am very drawn to," added Parks. "They have big plans for the future, and I am looking forward to contributing to their success!"
As part of the launch of the new Field Sales Channel, Longbridge will be hosting a series of Meet and Greet information sessions for experienced reverse mortgage professionals looking to join the Company. Those interested in learning more about available positions can meet the Longbridge senior management team on the following dates:
Monday, March 14 Fleming's Prime Steakhouse
4:00 - 7:00 PM 905 North 54th Street | Chandler, AZ 85226
Tuesday, March 15 Ella Dining Room and Bar
4:00 - 6:00 PM 1131 K Street | Sacramento, CA 95814
Wednesday, March 16 RBG Bar & Grill - at the Radisson Seattle Airport
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM 18118 International Boulevard | Seattle, WA 98188
Thursday, March 17 Javier's
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM 536 Spectrum Center Drive | Irvine, CA 96218
To learn more, interested candidates can contact fieldsales@longbridge-financial.com
About Longbridge Financial, LLC
Longbridge Financial is a highly rated national reverse mortgage lender and servicer that helps seniors responsibly utilize their hard-earned home equity to improve their retirement and address the financial challenges affecting so many older Americans. Founded in 2012 and led by an Ivy-league professor, Longbridge works every day to expand the reverse mortgage market by educating homeowners about how they can take advantage of this powerful financial instrument. The company is committed to serving its customers with transparency, unparalleled expertise and efficiency, the highest level of personal service, and its industry-leading pricing. For more information about Longbridge Financial, visit www.longbridge-financial.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
