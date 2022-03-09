SEIDOR Launches Its New Corporate Identity on Its 40th Anniversary

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - March 9, 2022 - (

)

SEIDOR, a multinational consulting firm specializing in technology services and solutions, has launched a new global brand identity and image to coincide with the commemoration of its 40th anniversary.

For SEIDOR, "the new identity responds to the need to have an image in line with our current corporate reality and which, without renouncing the original DNA, helps to reinforce our positioning as a benchmark in IT consultancy, with a comprehensive portfolio and global capabilities, in large accounts, SMEs, and the public sector," says Iván González, corporate director of Marketing and Communication at SEIDOR Spain. He adds, "it is, without a doubt, a firm declaration of values, intentions, and aspirations that revolve around a more human conception of technology."

This new corporate identity includes a change of logo, which responds precisely to the desire to visually express SEIDOR's transformation and leadership in recent years.

A design with a new purpose

The new logo is a representation of SEIDOR's new purpose and ambition. The blue, which has always been linked to the company, expresses modernity and technology, its field of action, and the white represents light, closely linked to the capacity to create, a factor that defines SEIDOR and that the company wants to transmit to today's society, business customers, and the different audiences it addresses. In the final part, a gradient blue circle is concentrated which aims to underline the importance of focusing to ensure that any company or project moves forward.

This new way of doing things is also reflected in its new company purpose under the motto "Human focused Technology experts." "Now more than ever, we feel like technology activists, and we want to harness the power of technology to enhance the business growth of our customers and, at the same time, contribute to improving the world," explains Iván González.

The new image will be applied throughout SEIDOR's global network of more than 80 offices in 39 countries. The company has also launched a new corporate website, accessible in seven languages, which also reflects its new positioning. You can view our new website at www.seidor.com.

About SEIDOR

SEIDOR, a Platinum award-winning local SAP partner, is a technology consultancy firm that offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions from SAP, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business ByDesign, SAP Business One, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Analytics. SEIDOR also provides services including consultancy, implementation, development, and maintenance of applications and infrastructure and outsourcing services. With a global workforce of more than 5,400 highly qualified professionals, we have a combined history of successfully serving more than 8,500 customers in 38 countries, including the United States, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

