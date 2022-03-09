FloQast Named to Fast Company's 'Most Innovative Finance Companies of 2022' Annual List

LOS ANGELES - March 9, 2022 - (

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software, today announced it has been included in Fast Company's annual list of the Ten Most Innovative Finance Companies. FloQast has been honored for its ability to support accounting teams through automation and workflow management. The other awardees were recognized for implementing innovative technological solutions including use of capital to combat climate change and data to fight fraud and improve credit.

"It is an incredible honor to be included in Fast Company's Most Innovative Finance Companies list. This recognition validates FloQast's vision of delivering next-generation technology and innovation across the accounting industry," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, inactive CPA. "At FloQast, we understand the need to modernize accounting and are dedicated to providing our customers with intelligent and efficient solutions designed to improve their workflow and functionality."

Enabling controllers and their teams to automate workflows and prepare for audits, FloQast is pushing the accounting industry forward by supporting teams as they strive to attain accounting operational excellence. Last year, FloQast reached 1,500 global customers, including Roblox, Sonos, and Zoom, and launched key solutions including FloQast Ops, a workflow manager that enhances collaboration and increases transparency, and FloQast ReMind, which allows accountants to automate the request and collection of information required to complete reports and audits.

Through these advancements, FloQast has become an essential tool for companies preparing to go public, helping over 50 startups on their road to an IPO in 2021 alone. It has also allowed accounting teams to significantly speed up the close process, providing finance professionals with an improved work-life balance to combat burnout and mental health challenges.

In addition to this latest accolade, FloQast has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces in the country; it has also been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Los Angeles Business Journal and included on Built In's Best Places to Work list for the fourth year in a row. The company carries this momentum into 2022, anticipating another year of 100% headcount growth.

Since its inception in 2008, Fast Company's annual Most Innovative Companies List is the definitive source for recognizing the organizations — from the largest companies in the world to small startups with just a few employees — that are reshaping their businesses, industries, and the broader culture. This year, Fast Company recognized 528 organizations across 52 categories including finance, security, advertising, wellness, education, and more.

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,500 accounting teams — including Twilio, CoinBase, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and SnowFlake — FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

