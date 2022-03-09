TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season One Draws to a Close with 82 Qualified Applicants Contesting For $500K Bounty

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 has been a raging success with a total of 118 applicants who have applied for the aggregate bounty of $500K spread between four tracks, Web 3.0, NFT, GameFi, and DeFi. 82 qualified applicants have moved forward into the Judging Period; winners will be announced on March 12 before 10 p.m. PST. Each track's final review panel will consist of crypto experts, KOLs, and a public community review board, whose scores account for 30%, 30%, and 40%, respectively. Community reviewers will transparently vote on the TRON DAO Forum.

Additional to the cash prize, winners may also receive additional support, including funding for projects with a large active user base, project listing on Poloniex and other exchanges supporting the TRON/BTTC ecosystem, fast-track listing on TRON-powered DEXs such as SunSwap, being included in the dApp section on TronLink with a featured banner, and promotions on TRON DAO related social media.

NFTs have continued to be the hot topic in 2022, with the NFT and GameFi tracks dominating the entries. The concept of GameFi has also gained significant popularity this year, as it combines DeFi, NFT, and P2E blockchain gaming ecosystems. The possibilities and use cases put forth by developers thus far have been truly exciting.



"The TRON Grand hackathon is a great opportunity for the community to come together and learn about the technology while experimenting with building projects that could have a real impact on the growth of the TRON/BTTC ecosystem," said H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.

Since TRON became a DAO, the mission has been to create a digital space where everybody has a say. The decentralized web is all about putting the power in the hands of the community. The Hackathon is part of TRON DAO's long-term efforts to promote the mass adoption of blockchain technology and innovative cross-chain solutions.

As part of the Hackathon, the Around the Block podcast series streamed live on TRON DAO YouTube and DLive Protocol has hosted judges and partners such as TRON DAO Blockchain Advisor Laurent Perello, CEO and Co-founder of Unifi Protocol Julian Brabon, and Director of Crypto Fintech Lab at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Professor Kani Chen, for informative and inspiring conversations on all things blockchain. On March 11, tune in at 11 a.m. EST to watch Gabor Gurbacs, Director of Digital Assets Strategy at VanEck, discuss exploring blockchain implementation and use cases from a macro perspective.

About TRON DAO

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting nearly 100M monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years, with over 80 million users on the blockchain, upwards of 2.8 billion transactions, and over $8 billion in total value locked. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum in April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a purely community-governed DAO.

