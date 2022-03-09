Couloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Avidian Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Avidian Gold Corp. (TSXV: "AVG"), or ("Company")). The report is titled, "Potential Resource Growth and New Discovery Potential in Alaska and Exploration for Large Scale Mineralization in Nevada."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal Click on "Sign in / Sign up".

Report Excerpt:

Avidian has a varied portfolio of assets with catalysts for value uplift potentially coming from several different sources. The foundation of the Company's current value are the estimated resources at the Golden Zone project, and we expect to see steady resource growth in the coming years, such that in the medium term we expect to see growth to a level sufficient to support a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). However, the Company also has blue sky potential for large-scale discovery at both the SW Prospects area (Golden Zone) and Jungo, where the permitting procedure has been completed and the restart of exploration is ready to go. Finally, the Amanita project is a very interesting proposition by itself as previous work demonstrates near surface oxide mineralization on the same structures as immediately adjacent Fort Knox. A mine which currently places much lower grade material on its heap leach pads and has been openly looking to acquire new resources in the area to replace declining production from its own pits. Any resources at Amanita may become an eminent acquisition target for them.

Historically, high cash burn coupled with sporadic news flow has been a problem that weighed heavily on the Company's share price. The commencement of year-round news flow by initiating exploration at Jungo, and the potential to fund exploration through divestment of its CAD $5 million holding in High Tide Resources shares, should help alleviate this issue. We therefore see the present as being an inflection point for the value of the company and a potential good opportunity.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a focus on advanced-stage gold exploration projects in Alaska. Additional projects include the Amanita and the Amanita NE gold properties which are both adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska, and the Jungo gold-copper property in Nevada. Avidian is a major shareholder in High Tide Resources HTRC which is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage mineral projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide is earning a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron project located adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador and owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 km southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is a research and advisory firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies do not hold shares in the Company.

A service agreement exists between Couloir Capital and the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116085