Rritual Superfoods Newly Acquired Justgo Smoothie Expands Retail Presence in British Columbia

JUSTGO SMOOTHIE now available at top retailers in British Columbia including Loblaws City and Langley Markets, Stong's Markets, Popeye's Supplements Pomme Natural Markets, and Nesters Markets

British Columbia represents a strong superfoods consumer market for establishing the Rritual Brand Portfolio

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Rritual Superfoods Inc. RSF 0RW RRSFF ("Rritual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's newly acquired Justgo Smoothie product line is now available to consumers throughout British Columbia at top tier retailers.

"Sales growth in British Columbia, a region with a strong natural food consumer base, represents an important milestone for the Rritual portfolio, both in establishing our brands with influential consumers and as a proving ground for national distribution," said Mr. Warren Spence, Rritual Director & CEO.

Justgo Smoothies Now Available at the Following British Columbia Leading Retailers:

Loblaws - City and Langley Markets

Stong's Markets

Popeye's Supplements

Pomme Natural Markets

Nesters Market

Justgo Smoothie is a Consumer-Packaged Goods health and wellness business based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Justgo provides 'grab n go' plant based nutrient dense meal replacement food and beverage products. Our formulations focus on real whole food ingredients providing complete essential proteins, slow digesting carbohydrates high in fiber and healthy fats. Ultimate nutrition and convenience using all natural whole foods blended and then fresh frozen into a convenient pouch. Keep Frozen - Add a liquid of choice blend and go!

Our mission is simple - to make 100% plant-based products that help you look and feel amazing without harming animals or costing the planet. Learn more at: https://justgosmoothie.com/

About Rritual

Rritual Superfoods is the first award winning, premium brand in the emerging functional superfood market. At the forefront of innovation in the space, we have entered the market with plant-based elixirs and smoothies and continue to consistently expand our offering to meet and exceed our customer's needs. As a company, we believe in the power of plant-based nourishment and the vital life force that adaptogens, superfoods, and mushrooms can offer our bodies. Our products are made with mindfully-selected, organic functional mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs, traditionally consumed for their ability to support a healthy response to stress and help optimize mental, cognitive, digestive, and immune health. For more information, visit www.rritual.com.

For further information please contact:

Warren Spence - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Investor Relations:

E-mail: investors@wearerritual.com

Telephone: (844) 809-5709

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.

*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

