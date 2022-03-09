MYND Life Sciences Inc. Announces the Recruitment of a Senior Operations and Research Manager

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - MYND Life Sciences Inc. MYND MYNDF ("MYND" or "the Company") announces the hiring of a Senior Operations and Research Manager and the resignation of a company officer.

MYND is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Chaahat S.B Singh as the Company's Senior Operations and Research Manager. In 2019, Dr. Singh was awarded a PhD in Medical Genetics focusing on Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders at the University of British Columbia. She has previously worked at Panacea Biotec Ltd. on the development of a Hepatitis B vaccine. Later Dr. Singh worked at the Institute of Microbial Technology, India, investigating the mechanisms underlying Drug-resistance in Tuberculosis. During her PhD, under the supervision of MYND's Chief Science Officer, Dr. Wilf Jefferies, Dr. Singh studied vascular dysfunction associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD), establishing an alternative mechanism to explain the blood-brain barrier disruption and disease pathology. Most recently, Dr. Singh co-authored the eBioMedicine-The Lancet publication entitled "Reversing pathology in a preclinical model of Alzheimer's disease by hacking cerebrovascular neoangiogenesis with advanced cancer therapeutics," where Dr. Singh and colleagues explored the potential of anti-angiogenic small molecules used in cancer therapy as novel and promising therapeutics for AD.

Chief Science Officer, Dr. Wilf Jefferies, stated that, "Dr. Singh's skills are in organizing and managing complex research and development projects and her scientific experience and extensive research capabilities will be extremely valuable to fulfilling the immense promise of the innovations being developed at MYND".

DEPARTURE OF AN OFFICER OF THE COMPANY

The Company's Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Mr. Paul Cuillo, with effect from February 28, 2022. The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Cuillo for his efforts, contributions and support with the transition.

Mr. Cuillo's responsibilities will be assumed by our current Senior Controller, and interim Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Lih-Ming Tam. Mr. Tam has worked directly with Mr. Cuillo since MYND's inception. Over the past 30 years, Mr. Tam has established a proven track record in start-up enterprises and established public corporations as a sophisticated financial expert. Mr. Tam is the Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder of Green Light Innovation Partners and specializes in providing technical, compliance and project funding, management and oversight for Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SRED) programs. Mr. Tam's financial experience and diverse capabilities will undoubtedly assist in advancing MYND's growth.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC.

MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel psilocybin drug development, diagnostics and vaccines. MYND is developing new biological entities (NBEs) and new chemical entities (NCEs) and differentiates itself from other (bio)pharmaceutical companies by unique molecular concepts for the applications of Psilocybins for overcoming disease. The Company advances pharmaceutical developments through rigorous science and clinical trials while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property.

