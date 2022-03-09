CleanGo Innovations Inc. is Pleased to Report that they have Commenced Discussions with an Established German Distributor

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - March 9, 2022 - CleanGo Innovations Inc. CGII CGII SOFSF APO ("CleanGo") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that they have opened negotiations to sell their Green Certified Proprietary Suite of Cleaning Products through one of Europe's Larger Distributors.

CleanGo GreenGo's products have met stringent Green Seal Certifications making the CleanGo GreenGo products an attractive option to European consumers. Our cleaners have been screened for carcinogens, reproductive toxins, mutagens, phthalates, parabens, and any other toxic ingredients that don't belong near adults, children or pets and now our efforts are being noticed not only locally, but abroad.

Only the safest, most responsible, and most effective products achievable today can meet the standards that CleanGo GreenGo Products have met.

Anthony Sarvucci stated, "In December of 2021 our company was invited to Hamburg, Germany to present our Suite of Green Certified Products to an established German distributor with more than 20 years in the business. I had the opportunity to visit, meet and discuss with this distributor a proposed business relationship that would be good for both companies. We had the opportunity to discuss changing regulations throughout the EU and both agreed that continuing talks to further the relationships between our companies was a top priority as we both see the value to consummate this relationship". Once a deal is formalized, we will be releasing the information of the European distributor and the structure of the proposed deal.

About CleanGo Innovations

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable technology companies. We provide access to capital, executive management and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies.

CleanGo Innovations experienced team bring new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe. For more information visit our website : https://cleangogreengo.com

On behalf of the CEO & Board of Directors

Anthony Sarvucci

Chief Executive Officer

CleanGo Innovations Inc.

403-401-2912

anthony@cleangogreengo.com

