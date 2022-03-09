Composite Testing Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:45:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- Composite Testing Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The primary growth driver is the increase in the usage of composite in industries, like aerospace and defense, automotive, and wind energy, along with strict standards, imposed on to govern the testing for composites. Owing to their superior performing capacity and strength, composites are used in vehicles and interior & exterior of aircraft.



Composites are required to adhere to the proprietary testing standards of manufacturers and other strict composite testing standards, in order to maintain durability and ensure safety. Hence, composite testing plays a significant role to ensure the infrastructure, services, products are met with the standards and regulations pertaining to safety and quality.

In the Aerospace & Defense Industry, composite materials are replacing the use of traditional materials such as aluminium alloy for aircraft structures., due to the lightweight of composite materials. Additionally, features like lower production waste and significant room for production process improvements, high mechanical strength, and reduced need for subassemblies, are expected to further increase its adoption in several industries.

For instance, recently, the researchers from MIT in the USA have developed a manufacturing process suitable for large composite aircraft parts that removes the need to use large ovens and autoclaves for curing. Hence, the adoption of composite testing solutions are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Amidst the global coronavirus outbreak, several companies are trying to contribute to help combat the pandemic and enhance the treatment of the patients. For instance, Core Composites has built and designed advanced composite-based, rigid-wall shelters for the U.S. military. It is an easily deployable shelter that can be used for COVID-19 testing and treatment, and to aid over-capacity hospitals, and can be quickly developed.



Key Market Trends



Building and Construction Segment Expected to Show Significant Growth in Application



The massive growing urban populations, has led to an increase in the expectation for safe, sustainable buildings and a healthy urban environment. Composite testing enables constructors in developing buildings and infrastructure that are of high quality, profitable, and compliant with environmental and safety regulations.

Tests like non-destructive tests are highly useful for testing and evaluating concrete strength after and during the construction of a building. NDT methods depend on the fact that some physical and chemical properties of concrete can be correlated to the strength and durability of structures. These techniques have been used for more than 30 years, for evaluating the condition of a structure.

In August 2019, AIT Bridges, a division of Advanced Infrastructure Technologies (AIT) collaborated with the University of Maine to license the university's technology to design and supply composite bridge systems that are sustainable, inexpensive and long-lasting. The CT girder was designed to be a lightweight, sustainable and financially feasible technology that could be a long-term replacement for traditional concrete and steel girders.



Europe Region Expected to Hold a Dominant Share



The adoption of composite testing in Europe is expected to hold the majority share globally, owing to the stringent environment norms and increasing health safety measures in the region, ensuring the infrastructure, services, products are met with the standards and regulations.

In 2018, Energy Performance of Buildings Directive was introduced, which covers a broad range of policies and supportive measures. It is helping EU governments to boost energy performance of buildings and improve the existing building stock, in both a short and long-term perspective. Thus, the adoption of composite testing is expected to increase.

Several initiatives are being taken in the region to promote the adoption of composite testing for various applications. For instance, ÉireComposites and ATG Innovation Ltd collaborated to jointly contribute in a R&D project aimed at the development and maturation of grid stiffened and lattice composite structures. The project also received funding from Enterprise Ireland along with technical requirements and oversight from the European Space Agency ESTEC office.



Competitive Landscape



The composite testing market is moderately consolidated owing to the presence of few major players globally. The market players are viewing strategic partnerships and collaborations as a lucrative path towards expansion of market share. The companies are also collaborating to conduct R&D activities to further find opportunites in the market.



October 2019 - A team of researchers at the University of Texas at Arlington researching to develop better modeling methods for affordable, sustainable testing of composite materials. A funding of USD 2.3 million was also received by the Air Force Research Lab to continue a collaborative project with colleagues at Wichita State University.

September 2019 - Continuous Composites, an additive manufacturing materials company partnered with French advanced materials company, Arkema, to integrate Continuous Composite's patented Continuous Fiber 3D (CF3D) printing technology with Arkema's photocurable resin solutions.

