Europe HVAC Equipment Market with New Growth Prospect By Top Key Players and Forecast 2022-2031

The Europe HVAC equipment market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period. In residential, industrial, or commercial building spaces, heating or cooling is implemented by heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment. It also provides fresh outdoor air to eliminate inner airborne contaminants, such as VOCs and odors, emitted from interior fittings or various cleaning chemicals. Major factors driving the market for Europe HVAC equipment include an increase in new households, rising average construction spending, rising government spending on sustainable building development, rapid urbanization, and growth in disposable income across several European economies.



- Government regulations regarding energy efficiency and the use of environment-friendly refrigerants are expected to increase the need for HVAC equipment, in the developed European regions, particularly in the United Kingdom, Germany, France.

- In line with European commitments toward an increase of energy efficiency, by 20%, by 2020, over the past decade, the United Kingdom and France have developed a massive regulatory framework and binding targets for the industry, transport, and building sectors.

Residential End User Segment is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period



- The residential segment has witnessed a significant demand for HVAC equipment, owing to the evolving market scenario, coupled with high construction growth rates across developing European countries.

- With the increasing level of pollutants in the air, there is an increased focus on methods focused on air purification. As the HVAC system consists of a wide range of air quality solutions, including humidifiers, ventilators, ultraviolet lamps, air filters, and monitors, it is gaining immense popularity. It is expected to observe considerable growth in the forecast period. As part of the home heating and cooling solution, they can also help reduce or eliminate many allergens and harmful air pollutants.

- The increasing initiatives of sustainable building development in Europe are further creating opportunities for the HVAC equipment manufacturers in the region. For instance, in December 2019, major European cities and companies pledged to slash CO2 emissions from their buildings to net zero. As a part of the agreement, Helsinki and Valladolid have signed the World Green Building Council's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment with major construction sector players like BuroHappold, Deerns, Carbon Credentials, Grimshaw Architects, etc.



The United Kingdom Country Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period



- The HVAC equipment market has been through a period of transition in the past five years, driven by new technology, regulations, change in climatic conditions, and consumer trends. In the United Kingdom, an emphasis on user-friendly and modern HVAC appliances has increased demand.

- In recent years, the UK ventilation and air conditioning market have benefited from growing health, safety, and energy efficiency legislation, revised building regulations, and environmental legislation.

- The uncertainty in the market after Brexit, however, has acted as a barrier to the adoption of large-scale projects in the United Kingdom, especially in London. The UK government has also been actively participating in reducing the effects of climate change. This is expected to impact the adoption of HVAC systems, thereby affecting the growth of the services market.

- As domestic heating contributes to emissions, over EUR 2.5 billion of government funding is to be invested in low carbon innovation, from 2015-2021. There is part of new measures to make the United Kingdom the world leader in green finance, as part of its industrial strategy, which is expected to aid the market.

- Furthermore, in June 2020, a set of new consultations have been launched to steer future UK policy on training and qualifications standards required to support the use of lower-carbon heat solutions at a national level. The Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE) is carrying out consultations with installers and industry figures to get their views on proposals for the core competencies industry will need to provide low-temperature heating and hot water systems. These initiatives in the country will boost the growth of the HVAC equipment market in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



The Europe HVAC equipment market is moderately competitive and comprises a significant number of global and regional players. These players account for a considerable share in the market and focusing on expanding their client base across the globe. These vendors are focusing on the research and development activities, strategic alliances, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge over the forecast period

