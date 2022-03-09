Autonomous Agents Market | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:32:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- Autonomous Agents Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Autonomous Agents Market is expected to register a CAGR of 57% over the forecast period. The autonomous agents market is getting traction as a result of significant stress on automating business processes with minimum human interference. The market is chiefly dominated by the IT and telecom industry as a vital end-user vertical for improving the customer experience. Heightened automation and agility, demand for delivering enhanced customer experience, and elevated cost savings and return on investment are some of the principal growth factors for the autonomous agents' industry.



- Mobility and independent decision-making are growing important over several business verticals. The assembly of autonomous agents with operations helps in enhancing user experience. For instance, in April 2019, the principal retail firm Walmart stated the installation of thousands of robots into its workforce for floor cleaning and inventory management across the U.S. to improve customer experience.

- By deployment type, the cloud segment on account of the growing adoption of artificial intelligence across several enterprise organizations is expected to be a more significant contributor to the forecast period's autonomous agents' market growth.

Key Market Trends



Transportation and Mobility Segments to Dominate the Market



- The global Autonomous Agents market is expanding with the progress of technologies over numerous industries. Automation in the automotive sector is prophesied to support the projection period's autonomous agents' market growth. For instance, in July 2019, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Japan's Toyota Motor Corp enrolled in a partnership with Baidu Inc to reach Apollo Minibus, a level 4 autonomous shuttle, to Toyota's e-Palette, to enable mobility solution for e-commerce retail channels in the future.

- Apart from that, Transportation and Mobility segments to be one of the most significant contributors for Autonomous Agents Market growth, as according to IFC (International Finance Corporation), AVs (Autonomous Vehicles) could reduce traffic fatalities by up to 90% by 2050 in some developed countries. Tesla's initial attempt at an AV decreased accident rates by 40% when self-driving technologies were initiated.

- E-logistics is the most encouraging area for direct investment possibilities that involve AI applications in Autonomous Agents. Poor roads, unreliable tracking and routing, suboptimal truck utilization, and a shortage of transparency in cargo movement hinder the efficiency of traditional logistics. World Bank in 2019, reported that over USD 4.2 billion had been invested in the global e-logistics sector as of December 2017.

- Also, according to IFC, developed countries usually spend between 6% and 8% of GDP on logistics, these costs can range from 15% to 25% in some developing countries. In particular, the field of e-logistics in which Internet-related technologies are applied to the supply and demand chain also incorporates AI in several ways, such as matching shippers with delivery service providers.



Asia Pacific to Grow With an Accelerated Growth Rate



- The Autonomous Agents market is expected to grow at an accelerated pace in the Asia-Pacific region, with countries adopting artificial intelligence to automate future business strategies. For instance, in January 2019, EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys Limited, declared the launch of AssistEdge Discover, which focuses on improving the success rate of automation-based applications at enterprise-level process discovery.

- The firms operating in the APAC region would benefit from the industrialization and globalization policies of the governments, flexible economic conditions, and the expanding digitalization, which is anticipated to have a notable impact on the region's business community.

- China is influencing the way in AI investment and adoption in EMs, with efforts on both the private and public sector fronts. On the public sector front, the Chinese government started an AI strategy reaching to 2030, and private players such as search company Baidu and ridesharing app Didi are heavily investing in AI research, which could further encourage the market in the APAC region.

- Digital automation is changing the world with excellent scope and pace. With progress in technologies such as AI, big data, robotics, and IoT reshaping the economic landscape, the APAC region is supposed to witness substantial growth in the autonomous agents market with a natural momentum improving sustainability.

- These advancements show that the APAC region is well-versed in adopting autonomous agents across multiple verticals, with a notable focus on BFSI and IT and telecom verticals.



Competitive Landscape



Global Autonomous Agents market is highly fragmented and consists of various major players. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have flagged the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market firms. The market players from autonomous agents market are expected to profitable growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for autonomous agents in the global market.

