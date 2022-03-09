Disinfectant Robot Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:31:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- Disinfectant Robot Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The disinfectant robot market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for hygiene globally across various sectors.



- The increasing number of communicable diseases with the technological advancement in robots to detect germs and pathogens are driving their growth in the healthcare industry. These robots prevent the spread of infectious diseases, Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI), and other pathogens. Moreover, these robots can also detect pathogens or germs and clean it.

- The need for disinfection robots evolved recently to reduce HAIs without incurring additional labor costs. Since disinfection robots are new to the healthcare market in many countries, processes, such as hydrogen peroxide and ultraviolet disinfection, are carried out by physical labor. For more than a decade, UV-C has been used in cleanroom environments by the pharmaceutical industry.​

- The market is mainly witnessing a trend of mobile robots able to disinfect premises with UV. The increasing demand for service robots, especially in the healthcare industry, will also bring advancement in the studied market.​According to the latest data published by IFR in September 2019, the sales value of service robots for professional use increased by 32% to USD 9.2 billion in 2018. In 2018, the professional service robots sale increased by 61% to more than 271,000 units, up from roughly 168,000 in 2017.

Key Market Trends



High Incidence Of Hospital Acquired Infections to Drive the Market Growth



- Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are a significant and increasing problem in the healthcare industry globally, where every year, millions of patients are infected, and thousands of patients die due to infections acquired during hospitalization. Furthermore, the HAIs result in additional costs for hospitals, owing to extra days spent in bed, readmissions, and reduced operational efficiency.​

- According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a survey of acute care hospitals found 1 in 25 patients has at least 1 HAI and that 75,000 deaths per year are due to HAIs. Another industrial survey also claimed that between 5 and 10% of hospital patients globally acquire a new infection while in the hospital, and millions of people die from these infections each year. The recent COVID-19 outbreak has further fuelled these possibilities; therefore, most of the hospitals around the world have started investing in robotic technologies to prevent these infections.

- Although the disinfecting robot technology is costly, there is a direct correlation to reducing infection risk for patients, costs for treating HAIs, and patients' length of stay. According to the ECRI Institute's SELECTplus pricing database, Bioquell's Q-10 HPV system has an average price of approximately USD 47,000, the Xenex UV-C system costs approximately USD 81,000, and the TRU-D UV-C system costs USD 125,000.​

- Europe-based market vendor, Blue Ocean Robotics has also reported steady growth rate pre-COVID-19 but witnessed massive surge recently in the past few months. The company was mainly targeting HAI applications in the past in Denmark.​ According to the company, in Denmark alone, the problem is so great that every year 50,000 patients get a hospital-acquired infection, and more than 1,000 patients die as a direct consequence.



North America to Account for Major Market Share



- North America accounts for the largest share in terms of revenue, owing to the technological advancements in that region. Moreover, the increasing demand for automated devices in healthcare and industrial facilities is driving the growth of the market.

- Also, stringent regulation by the government in this region regarding hygiene is also a major factor increasing the use of disinfectant robots. Furthermore, these robots help lower labor cost, improve cleaning efficiency, and lower the chances of contagious germs, which have increased their adoption in various sectors of North America.

- Moreover, the North American healthcare industry is exhibiting transformation from volume-based to value-based business. Improved quality healthcare, reduced length-of-stay in hospitals, and prevention of novel diseases are further boosting the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The disinfectant robot market is moderately fragmented. The vendors operating in the market are expanding their overall market share by launching new products, offering products with patented technologies, and creating an agreement with end users. Some of the key developments in the market are:

