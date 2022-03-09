India Formaldehyde Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:10:52 / Comserve Inc. / -- India formaldehyde market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2031 on account of growing focus towards roofing mat application and surging demand for wood-based articles in India.



India formaldehyde market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2019-2030 on account of growing focus towards roofing mat application and surging demand for wood-based articles in India. Moreover, demand for phenolic resins is growing owing to their advanced mechanical properties, ability to tolerate high temperature, low toxicity and smoke and excellent blending capacity with variety of polymeric substances. Due to these properties phenolic resins are extensively employed in the manufacturing of molding compounds, wood adhesives, laminates, insulation, and various other applications, which is propelling demand for formaldehyde across India.

Request for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77190

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast formaldehyde capacity, production, demand, inventory and demand–supply gap.

• To categorize formaldehyde demand based on end use, sales channel and region.

• To study trade dynamics and company share of formaldehyde in India formaldehyde market.

• To identify major customers of formaldehyde in India.

• To evaluate and forecast formaldehyde pricing in India formaldehyde market.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India formaldehyde market.

• To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in India formaldehyde market.

Some of the major players operating in India formaldehyde market are India Century Laminating, Jubilant Life Sciences, Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Limited, Simalin Industries Limited and Assam Petrochemicals Limited, etc.

To extract data for India formaldehyde market, primary research surveys were conducted with formaldehyde manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India formaldehyde market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated formaldehyde demand by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast which was carried out considering the raw material prices such as methanol and crude oil prices. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as Company Websites, Association Reports, Annual Reports, etc. were also studied by TechSci Research.

Enquire before purchasing this report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77190



Key Target Audience:

• Formaldehyde manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to formaldehyde distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as formaldehyde manufacturers, distributors and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post India Formaldehyde Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.