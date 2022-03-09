Serious Games Market |Global Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 08:11:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- Serious Games Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Serious Games Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. With smartphones and tablets, the digital realm is expanding and smart developers are taking advantage of the technology boom. They are wisely creating simulation training apps that can be accessed on a variety of mobile devices.



- Enterprise gaming systems are expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. Organizations have shown heavy inclination toward collaborative systems, which do not create a competitive environment, as they are widely considered counterproductive. For instance, Mint.com company successfully experimented with gaming to drive high-profiled leads. ​

- These systems are also used for employee training, like the use of gaming by SAP to educate their employees on sustainability. Advanced technologies are influencing the financial services industry to adopt serious gaming as well. The aim is to reduce complexity involved in simulation training across investment decision-making. This is made possible through making the offers and products intuitive.

- Furthermore, the application of the such technology in automotive industry and other industrial space for training purposes are also observed gaining traction over the forecasted period. For instance, Diginext is offering VR/AR solutions for training technical personnel with VR technology.

Key Market Trends



Learning and Education Application to Witness Significant Growth



- In the recent past years, digital games and simulations have gained popularity as the most powerful and highly engaging learning environment even though the production of these serious games require complex and dynamic constructs with appropriate designs of multimodal context and engaging interactions, as well as productive pedagogical strategies to preserve the efficacy of learning.

- The companies such as Grandel Games has developed a serious game that achieves behavioral change. For instance, its one of the games - ‘Garfield's Count Me In' is designed for students in primary education allows them to do repetitive math exercises.

- Additionally, the governments across the world are also encouraging the adoption of serious games for the learning and education application. For instance, in September 2019, The University of Canterbury, New Zealand, announced to invest over USD 4.5 million along with USD 3.2 million from the government for the research on its new Applied Immersive Gaming Initiative. The initiative is aimed at providing assistance to tackle tasks that might otherwise be boring or difficult, such as learning at school, picking up virtual spiders, or practicing piloting skills.



Europe to Hold Significant Market Share



- Europe is expected to command a significant share of the global demand for serious gaming, and in the region, Western Europe is expected to command prominence over the forecasted period owing to the region's share of spending on advertising, retail, automotive, and healthcare industries.

- According to GroupM, during 2018, the media advertising expenditure in Western Europe and Central & Eastern Europe stood at USD 103.29 billion and USD 16.69 billion, respectively. By 2023, media advertising spending in Western Europe is expected to reach USD 117.99 billion. Such growth in the region is expected to be driving the demand for new technologies.

- In addition to this, government initiatives in the region are adopting gaming solutions for educational purposes. For instance, the LUDUS project aims at creating a European network for the transfer of knowledge and best practices with the help of serious gaming. The project is co-funded by the Erasmus+ program of the EU.

Competitive Landscape



The Serious Games market is fragmented as a lot of universities develop their own games for teaching purposes and many of the commercial developers are small and medium-sized enterprises, developing customized solutions only available for single customers. Major players are Designing Digitally, Inc., Diginext (CS Group), Cisco Systems, among others. Recent developments in the market are -



- April 2020 - Kahoot! launched its reading app Poio in the U.S., adding to its educational math studio DragonBox, thus empowering millions of children to learn at home. Poio by Kahoot!, for ages three to eight, is an immersive learn-to-read adventure game designed to allow children to learn through their own exploration, triggering their curiosity and motivation to practice spelling and phonetics without the need for support.

- April 2020 - The Indiana Department of Education, in the United States has announced the Rose-Hulman's PRISM program to provide school teachers across the Indiana state with valuable e-learning resources and summer professional development workshops. The program is aimed at creating an online library with more than 6,000 free online teaching resources, enabling the teachers to share lesson plans with other school districts with the help of digital tools such as serious gaming, among others.​

