Electromagnetic Compatibility Test Equipment and Testing Services Market Insights By Growth, Research Methodology,Forecast 2022-2031

Market Overview



The electromagnetic compatibility test equipment and services market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8.2% over the forecast period . The increasing usage of electronic devices is making electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) increasingly important.



- To comply with market requirements and avoid costly recalls, manufacturers in industries such as consumer products, medical devices, industrial machinery, railway, automotive, aerospace and military equipment must ensure that electromagnetic disturbances do not interfere with the function of their products. These manufacturers are also under pressure to maintain quality while reducing costs and time to market.

- Growth in the world's population and economy, coupled with rapid urbanization, is expected to result in a substantial increase in energy demand over the coming years. The United Nations (UN) estimates that the world's population will grow from 7.6 billion in 2017 to 9.8 billion by 2050.

- The increase in demand is for energy has resulted in the construction of nuclear power plants. There are about 450 nuclear power reactors operating in 30 countries. About 50 power reactors are currently being constructed in 15 countries (see Table below), notably China, India, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates. This is anticipated to increase the need for electromagnetic compatibility test equipment and testing services market.

Scope of the Report



Type of equipment such as EMI Test Receiver, Signal Generator, Amplifiers, Spectrum Analyzer, and ESD Generator are considered under the scope of market.



Key Market Trends



Consumer Electronics to Hold Significant Share



- The density of electronics-based products is increasing in the majority of verticals due to trends such as digitization, smart homes, and connected devices for the Internet of Things (IoT). To ensure the quality of the product from electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standpoint, regulatory bodies have enforced constantly evolving rules and directions on designing and manufacturing.

- However, it is mandatory that manufacturers demonstrate compliance with the latest EMC directives and regional and industry-level regulations and standards through certification before market entry.

- To prevent the occurrence of EMC problems the UK government adopted stringent law, forcing all manufacturers and importers of electronic goods to ensure that their products are electromagnetically compatible.

- Such initiations are anticipated to drive the need for EMC test equipment and services in the consumer electronics segment.



Europe to Hold a Significant Share



- In Europe, the market growth is being driven by stringent government regulations and standards to maintain the quality of the product. The government introduced several regulations to improve environmental health, product safety, and the life cycle of infrastructure.

- For instance, Equipment intended for free trade across the European Union should achieve the "Conformité Européenne" and carry the CE mark of certification, as governed by a set of regulations comprehensively covered in EMC Directive 2004/108/EC. Only equipment bearing the CE mark can be bought and sold inside of Europe.

- As of 2018, the United Kingdom had 14 nuclear power plants with reactors of an average age of 33.33 years. Regular inspection schedules of these plants are a major source of demand for EMC test services in the country.

- The recent goals of the German government, to put six million electric vehicles on the road by 2030, and one million by 2020, are creating additional demand from the automotive sector. At the end of 2016, there were around 25,000 electric vehicles registered in Germany, which grew to 26,236, by the end of 2018, witnessing a growth of 4.9% in just a year.

- The EMC testing service industry saw an increase in activity from manufacturers that wanted to innovate and outsource their projects due to a lack of funds as a result of the fallout from the crisis.

- Some of the most significant participants in the European EMC testing and measurement segment include Rohde & Schwarz, Agilent Technologies, and Teseq AG, along with smaller companies like Frankonia Group, EM Test AG, and Gauss Instruments.

Competitive Landscape



With the presence of many regional as well as global players, the global market for electrical test equipment is expected to be fragmented in nature. However, the players in the market are involved in competitive strategic developments such as partnerships, new product development, and market expansion to augment their leadership position in the global electromagnetic test equipment and test services market.



- Jul 2019 - Bureau Veritas partnered with Anritsu for 5G NR GCF and PTCRB conformance testing using Anritsu's New Radio RF Conformance Test System ME7873NR. The New Radio RF Conformance Test System ME7873NR is an automated system for 3GPP TS38.521/TS38.533-defined 5G NR RF/RRM tests. It supports both planned 5G NR SA and NSA modes, while the combination with Anritsu's CATR Anechoic Chamber MA8172A covers all 5G frequency bands, including sub-6 GHz and mmWave.

- May 2019 - SGS opened its new Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing laboratory at Amata City in Chonburi, Thailand. The new facility includes ISO/IEC 17025 and CBTL (under SGS Fimko Ltd) safety testing for household appliances and electric toys including, refrigerators, commercial refrigerators, washing machines, tumble dryers, rice cookers, thermopots, heating liquids, electric fans, electric pans, electric irons, grills & toasters, battery chargers, and electric toys.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

