Friday's Dog Holdings Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Friday's Dog Holdings Inc. DOGS ("Friday's Dog" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update following the recent closing of its reverse takeover transaction including a brief summary of the Company's operations to date as well as certain expected milestones over the next four (4) months.

Richard Scheiner, CEO and COO of Friday's Dog, comments the following: "We're very pleased to have completed our reverse takeover and listing on the TSX Venture which marks a major milestone for Friday's Dog. The team and I are excited to move forward with the upcoming launch and marketing of our initial products on our e-commerce site at www.fridaysdog.com. We look forward to executing on our business plan in the coming months and providing further updates as we progress on our objectives."

Trading on TSX Venture and New Website : Friday's Dog commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange effective March 4, 2022 under the ticker symbol "DOGS" and is pleased to announce the launch of its updated website at www.fridaysdog.com and new investor relations site at investors.fridaysdog.com. The Company will be making an application towards obtaining a cross-listing on the OTCQB market in the US.

Nine Products For Launch: Friday's Dog has nine commercial products ready for its e-commerce launch in April 2022. This line-up consists of five (5) non-sulphides bottled shampoo and conditioner items, one (1) oral rinse and three (3) flavored treat pouches. In addition, these items will be selectively curated into six (6) "bundled" packages to measure consumer interest in specific need categories and to increase the average order value. Mighty Mouth - Oral Wellness Water Additive / daily additive that cleans and freshens dog breath by destroying plaque and tartar-causing bacteria Oodle Doodler - 6-in-1 Shampoo / multi-tasking shampoo that gently cleans, detangles, soothes, deodorizes, protects and enhances coat and skin. Mega Brilliance - Whitening Shampoo / specially formulated to keep coat and skin clean and healthy, while removing stains and coat yellowing Oater Coater - Oatmeal Shampoo / anti-itch and itch relief formula for pets with sensitive skin Puppy Wuppy - Puppy Shampoo / mild, pH-balanced, hypo-allergenic an tearless formulation to be extra-gentle on puppies and pets with allergies or sensitive skin Snacktabulous Dog Treats - Peanut Butter Coated Sweet Potato Fries / nutritious and vegan, these are excellent healthy snacks and reward treats Snacktabulous Dog Treats - Alaskan Salmon Jerky / made from real Alaskan Salmon, these reward treats promote healthy teeth and gums Snacktabulous Dog Treats - Chicken Breast & Sweet Potato Fillets / quality protein with essential vitamins, these chewy treats reduce tartar build-up

E-Commerce Launch and Sales Platform: The Company is continuing its preparations for an e-commerce launch scheduled for early April, 2022. The Company's Shopify site is scheduled to begin beta-testing of e-commerce operations from early April through to late June 2022. Beginning April, 2022, Friday's Dog will be utilizing the Amazon sales platform where management anticipates generating a significant volume of sales. The Company is excited to make its mark in the dog grooming and care market, with research showing the pet care industry as a whole expecting to grow at CAGR of 5.6% (source: FortuneBusinessInsights, 2021), to market revenues of USD$275B projected for 2030 (source: Morgan Stanley, 2021).

Marketing Strategy Update: Friday's Dog's has an omnichannel marketing strategy including an extensive remarketing plan through regular product launches for loyal consumers, as well as televised home shopping expected to launch later in 2022. The Company intends to focus on the extensive market of dog lovers in the Baby Boomer generation, on top of the standard paid digital media and social media campaigns for Gen-Z, Millennial and Gen-X Consumers. After the Company's initial soft launch between April and June, marketing efforts on all fronts will accelerate in conjunction with the Company's expected listing on the US OTCQB market in the coming months. E-commerce sales are expected to be driven through paid media, social interaction, public relations and influencer procurement strategies, with intensive support from the Company's established expert agency partners.

Management Team: The Company has assembled a strong and experienced management team to lead the initial launch and commercialization of its products, including:



Richard Scheiner - CEO, COO, and President



Richard Scheiner is a well-known executive with deep experience in the direct response marketing and consumer product fields (health, beauty, skincare, sports, entertainment). He has held senior positions (CEO, CFO, CMO, COO) at various divisions of major corporations including Time Inc, Guthy-Renker, and The Walt Disney Company. Scheiner-through his focus on branding, customer lifetime value, and continuity marketing-has grown several companies from startup to multi-million-dollar sales in record periods of growth. The companies he has managed have generated close to $1 billion in lifetime sales.



Ariel Foxman - Chief Branding Strategist



Ariel Foxman is a highly sought-after consultant, working within luxury retail and direct-to-consumer brands. Ariel is the former editorial director of leading fashion media brands InStyle and StyleWatch and has previously held an oversight role for Time Inc's all-digital InStyle Collection. Throughout his career, Ariel was responsible for print and digital content, consumer and client strategy and identifying new revenue streams. During his tenure, he earned numerous awards and distinctions including being selected as the Top Brand of the Past 30 Years (among 10,000 candidates).



Steve Elston - Chief Creative Officer



Steve Elston is an award-winning creative director with 25+ years of experience working on numerous global accounts on behalf of top-ten advertising agencies such as Grey London and MullenLowe. His strategic and creative thinking has helped transform brands into market leaders and their products have quickly become the top-selling items in their categories, bringing in significant amounts of revenue. Elston specializes in luxury and prestige brands - having previously worked as the Creative Lead for Hugo Boss Fragrances' ATL advertising and as the Executive Creative Director for Swarovski's BTL advertising.

Please visit our investor relations site at investors.fridaysdog.com for more information, or investors.fridaysdog.com/team to read the additional management and board bios.

About Friday's Dog

Friday's Dog is a luxury Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") specializing in grooming, wellness, and accessory products for dogs, sold primarily through direct to consumer ("DTC") channels. Guided by a strong marketing team led by award-winning experts Ariel Foxman and Steve Elston, and headed by CPG veteran Richard Scheiner, Friday's Dog is designed for success. Launching in April 2022, the team will start with nine (9) "launch" products and has over seventy (70+) other products at varying stages in the pipeline for continued DTC growth. The initial items will consist of wash and care, oral health, and calming treat products. To expand its product marketing efforts, the Company is further supported by experienced financers and independent directors who will continue to advise the expected growth of Friday's Dog.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

On Behalf of the Board of Friday's Dog Holdings Inc.

"Anthony Paterson"

Anthony Paterson, Director

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Ross

Friday's Dog Holdings Inc.

Tel: +1-604-537-7556

Email: investors@fridaysdog.com and j.ross@fridaysdog.com

Visit our website at www.investors.fridaysdog.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and launch of the Company's e-commerce and marketing initiatives, the roll out and production of the Company's initial 9 SKU's and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Friday's Dog as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, such as the uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and measures to prevent its spread, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to meet commercial product development, production and shipping targets, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry; the loss of one or more significant manufacturers or suppliers or a reduction in significant volume from such suppliers; the Company's ability to meet or exceed customers' demand and expectations; significant current competition and the introduction of new competitors or other disruptive entrants in the Company's industry; compliance with local laws and regulations and ability to obtain permits for our operations in North America, access to the credit and capital markets, changes in applicable consumer packaged goods laws or regulations or changes in license and regulatory fees, downturns in customers' business cycles; and insurance prices and insurance coverage availability, the Company's ability to effectively maintain or update information and technology systems; our ability to implement and maintain measures to protect against cyberattacks and comply with applicable privacy and data security requirements; the Company's ability to successfully implement its business strategies or realize expected cost savings and revenue enhancements; business development activities, including acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses and the Company's expansion into markets outside of Canada and the US. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116089