Stambaugh Ness Welcomes Angela Jackson as Director, Research & Development

Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Angela Jackson as Director, Research & Development (R&D) Tax Credits. In her role, Angela will provide leadership and direction for SN's team of R&D tax credit specialists. Serving clients nationally, SN's strategic tax services have significantly helped companies improve their cash flow through the powerful R&D tax-saving strategy.

Prior to joining SN, Angela spent several years as Director, R&D Tax Services for an Engineering Consulting firm in Louisiana. She has specialized expertise in identifying, substantiating, and defending R&D credits at both the federal and state levels. Additionally, Angela has over 25 years of financial and analytical experience including company cost and profitability analyses, development of improvement recommendations, and executive-level strategy.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake, states, "We are thrilled to welcome Angela Jackson to SN. Her high-level expertise and specialized knowledge of the R&D tax credit elevates our ability to uncover tax savings opportunities for our clients nationally. Angela's tax-related talent and skill will be a tremendous asset for firms of all sizes who invest in innovation."

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services including compliance, business and tax advisory, technology, Microsoft solutions, and Deltek ERP software.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

