The AI Eye Podcast: GBT's CTO Discusses AI in Fintech Space and Company's New Patent Application for "Financial Manager"

The Financial Technology (Fintech) space is seeing increasingly more adoption of and integration with Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. Research from Reports and Data finds that globally, the AI in Fintech market is projected to reach $49.33 billion USD by 2028. This is used for fraud detection, transaction risk investigation, consumer analysis and the employment of virtual assistance for customer support. In a recent interview with Investorideas.com, Danny Rittman, the CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. GTCH, commented on the inevitability of this.

"In any type of Integrated Circuit (IC) and its derivatives, AI will follow it," Rittman said.

GBT recently announced the filing of a non-provisional patent application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for systems and methods of a financial software application for a secured, AI-controlled credit card management system. According to the press release, this is for the creation of "a smart "Financial Manager" that helps users with credit line monetary decisions, always ensuring their best interest."

Rittman explained how and why such a service would be useful for credit card users and how the AI works.

"It's hard to track which card is the best to use sometimes, in terms of interest rate which one gives you the best frequent flier mileage and which one earns you the best gifts and benefits overall," he said. "Having an AI system as a financial advisor that is connected to consolidate all credit cards into one account and do this selection for you, can make a whole world of financial difference. It's going to automatically create on the fly, the best financial advisor, telling you which card to use in which time and occasion in order to reach the best result for the user."

"The AI constantly monitors and supervises. So for every transaction it's connected to the credit card system and the AI is informed about every charge, and does the analytics per card."

"It will choose which account and credit card to be used based on intelligent analytics that will be done at the time. So once the AI starts studying and learning about the user's credit accounts, it will know more and more with time which card to use when and how for the best interest of the user."

Credit card, fintech, and digital payments giant Visa, as early as 2019, employed AI in its Visa Advanced Authorization, which uses predictive analytics to identify real-time fraudulent transactions. The company reported that in 2021 it had helped financial institutions prevent more than $354 million AUD in fraud from impacting Australian businesses by leveraging its AI technology.

Visa's Head of Risk for Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, Carolina Gallegos, said:

"Trust underpins everything we do at Visa, including our approach to innovation. We are investing more heavily than ever in systems resilience, fraud management and cybersecurity, including tokenisation, AI and blockchain-based solutions to bring even more security to ecommerce and Australian businesses."

Gallegos went on to say:

"Put simply, commerce is moving online, so fraudsters are focusing their efforts online and Visa's AI security helps make every single split-second assessment more sophisticated. A lot of the time, breaches can happen months before actual fraud takes place, so we help businesses identify if they have been a victim early on and take action before it occurs,"

Bank of America's Erica is a virtual assistant that leverages advanced analytics and cognitive messaging. According to a recent company release, 24.6 million Bank of America clients had interacted with Erica a total of 659 million times since 2018. David Tyrie, Chief Digital Officer and Head of Global Marketing at Bank of America, said:

"Now more than ever, consumers and businesses depend on digital, and Bank of America continues to deliver efficient, safe and reliable digital financial solutions. Our digital capabilities allow our clients to easily manage every aspect of their financial lives across banking, investing, lending and retirement, with access to advice and guidance from our financial professionals and through our financial centers when they need it."

Another technology growing alongside AI in the Fintech space is Blockchain, which overlaps with the former increasingly often in general, and according to Rittman, in GBT's aforementioned patent application.

"The blockchain is actually already covered in this patent as well," he said. "We use it to secure data, to manage data, and to make sure that privacy and security is assured especially with today's cybersecurity issues that are evolving as we speak. It is imperative to use blockchain, there is no question about it."

"We actually have our AI integrated with and managing the blockchain activities and algorithms, and it's going to be part of the overall technology that we develop in the future."

