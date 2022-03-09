India Polystyrene (Comprehensive Techno-Commercial) Market: Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:58:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- Polystyrene demand in India stood at 259 KTPA in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2022-2031 to reach 596 KTPA by 2031.



Polystyrene demand in India stood at 259 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2030 to reach 596 KTPA by 2030. High demand for polystyrene across various sectors such as consumer electronics, food packaging, healthcare industry, residential construction and infrastructure projects, appliance housings, etc., is expected to propel India polystyrene market during forecast period. Moreover, increased usage of polystyrene in various applications like tub and shower enclosures, automobile body panels, wind turbine parts, boats, envelope windows, refrigerators, roofing, plumbing, insulation, extrusion, thermoforming applications, injection molding, toys, computer housings is further expected to drive demand for polystyrene across India during forecast period.

Enquire before purchasing this report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77191

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast polystyrene capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand–supply gap in India.

• To categorize polystyrene demand based on type, end use, region and sales channel.

• To identify major customers of polystyrene in India.

• To evaluate and forecast polystyrene pricing in India.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India polystyrene market.

• To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in India polystyrene market.

Some of the major players operating in India polystyrene market are Supreme Petrochem Limited, LG Polymers India Private Limited, INEOS Styrolution India Limited, etc.

To extract data for India polystyrene market, primary research surveys were conducted with polystyrene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India polystyrene market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated polystyrene demand in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast which was carried out considering imported styrene prices, a monomer used for production of polystyrene. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by TechSci Research.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77191

Key Target Audience:

• Polystyrene manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to polystyrene distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as polystyrene manufacturers, distributors and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post India Polystyrene (Comprehensive Techno-Commercial) Market: Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.