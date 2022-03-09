India Polypropylene (Comprehensive Techno-Commercial) Market: Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:51:49 / Comserve Inc. / -- Demand for polypropylene in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2022-2031.



Demand for polypropylene in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2030. Increasing usage of raffia, injection molding, film packaging and extrusion coating is driving the demand for polypropylene. Launch of several government projects and plans is expected to boost the demand for polypropylene in India. For instance, Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026 is aimed at increasing the contribution of automotive sector in the country's GDP. With booming automotive sector, demand for polypropylene would grow at a robust pace in the coming years. Moreover, increasing modernization and improving living standards are expected to have a positive impact on India polypropylene market.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast polypropylene capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand – supply gap in India.

• To categorize polypropylene demand based on end use, grade, region and sales channel.

• To study trade dynamics and company share in India polypropylene market.

• To identify major customers of polypropylene in India.

• To evaluate and forecast polypropylene pricing by grade in India polypropylene market.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India polypropylene market.

• To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in India polypropylene market.

Some of the major players operating in India polypropylene market are Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, ONGC Petro Additions Limited and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited.

To extract data for India polypropylene market, primary research surveys were conducted with polypropylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India polypropylene market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated demand for polypropylene in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering crude oil prices. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Polypropylene manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to polypropylene distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as polypropylene manufacturers, distributors and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

