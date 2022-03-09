India Polyurethane Sealants Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:48:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- Demand for polyurethane sealants in India stood at 14.7 KTPA in 2022 and is projected to grow further during 2022-2031.



Demand for polyurethane sealants in India stood at 14.7 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow further during 2019-2030. Use of polyurethane sealants in various applications such as filling voids and waterproofing is growing, on the back of its ability to provide excellent strength and rapid curing. Increasing applications of polyurethane sealants in the construction sector and growing technological advancements boosting the operational feasibility and efficiency are some of the other factors that would drive the market in coming years. Moreover, rapid industrialization, increasing construction activities, and favorable government policies and initiatives like smart city projects are expected to have a positive impact on the country's polyurethane sealants market during forecast period.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast polyurethane sealants production, demand, inventory, and demand – supply gap in India.

• To categorize demand for polyurethane sealants based on end use, type, sales channel and region.

• To study trade dynamics and company share in India polyurethane sealants market.

• To identify major customers of polyurethane sealants in India.

• To evaluate and forecast polyurethane sealants pricing by type in India.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India polyurethane sealants market.

• To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in India polyurethane sealants market.

Some of the major players operating in India polyurethane sealants market are Bostik India Private Limited, Henkel Adhesive Technologies India Private Limited, Huntsman International (India) Private Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited, Sika India Private Limited, 3M India Limited, etc.

To extract data for India polyurethane sealants market, primary research surveys were conducted with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users of polyurethane sealants. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India polyurethane sealants market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated demand for polyurethane sealants in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering consumption pattern and analyzing the demand by tracking upcoming construction projects, government initiatives, and upcoming manufacturing units in different industrial segments. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports and annual reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Polyurethane sealants manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to polyurethane sealants distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as polyurethane sealants manufacturers, distributors and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

