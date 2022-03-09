India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market: Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:44:34 / Comserve Inc. / -- Water and wastewater treatment chemicals demand in India stood at 588 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2022-2031 to reach 1,287 KTPA by 2031.



Water and wastewater treatment chemicals demand in India stood at 588 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2030 to reach 1,287 KTPA by 2030. Increasing usage of wastewater treatment chemicals in various end use industries such as chemicals, distilleries, food & dairy, pulp & paper, sugar, textile, bleaching and tannery for its properties such as detection and removal of odor, removal of chemical and organic matter is expected to boost the market. Moreover, growing population and increasing environmental concerns are expected to fuel demand for these chemicals. Furthermore, escalating wastewater treatment chemicals use across various applications such as breweries, sewage treatment plants, wastewater treatment plants, industrial effluent treatment systems, process water treatment systems, oily water treatment systems and power plants is anticipated to have a positive impact on the country's water and wastewater treatment chemicals market during 2019-2030.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast water and wastewater treatment chemicals demand, production, inventory, and demand – supply gap in India.

• To categorize water and wastewater treatment chemicals demand based on type, end use, sales channel and region.

• To study trade dynamics and company share in India water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

• To identify major customers in India water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

• To evaluate and forecast water and wastewater treatment chemicals pricing by type in India.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

• To identify major news and deals in India water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

Some of the major players operating in India water and wastewater treatment chemicals market are NALCO Water India Limited, SUEZ India Private Limited, Ion Exchange India Limited, Thermax India Limited, Chembond Chemicals Limted, Vasu Chemicals, etc.

To extract data for India water and wastewater treatment chemicals market, primary research surveys were conducted with water and wastewater treatment chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India water and wastewater treatment chemicals market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated water and wastewater treatment chemicals demand in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the consumption pattern, upcoming sewage treatment plants and wastewater treatment plants, government initiatives like Make in India and Namami Gange Programme, etc. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Water and wastewater treatment chemicals manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to water and wastewater treatment chemicals distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as water and wastewater treatment chemicals manufacturers, distributors and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

