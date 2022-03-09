Coinberry Tops $1 Billion in Crypto Traded

Canada's trusted crypto trading platform passes 215,000 accounts and now offers 29 different coins
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Canadians' growing interest in the blockchain economy has propelled Coinberry — one of Canada's most trusted and secure crypto trading platforms — to surpass $1 Billion in crypto traded, the company confirmed today.
Helping Canadians on their Crypto Journeys
"Coinberry was founded in 2017 to make it easier and more secure for Canadians to buy, trade and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum. Over the past five years, we've grown tremendously to become one of Canada's most trusted crypto trading platforms and one of the first to be fully regulated by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC)," explains Coinberry CEO and Co-Founder Andrei Poliakov.
Building Canada's Digital Financial Institution of the Future
"Coinberry was one of Canada's first FINTRAC-registered crypto trading platforms, providing customers with a safe and secure platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. We again made news in 2019 with our innovative approach helping a Canadian municipality make history by offering secure cryptocurrency tax payment processing. The spirit behind Coinberry has always been to make it possible for everyone to participate in the blockchain economy. As our base of crypto investors has grown, we've expanded our offering to 29 cryptocurrencies, including many of the world's top trending and most exciting Metaverse and Altcoins," says Poliakov. Coinberry recently added 11 top trending coins to the platform, including: Fantom (FTM), Polygon (MATIC), Shibu Inu (SHIB) and Terra (LUNA).
More Coins, More Innovations, More Investor Opportunities
"Our long-term goal has always been to build and grow Coinberry to become one of the nation's most trusted digital financial institutions of the future. Reaching the $1 Billion traded milestone is an important accomplishment for our team and for Coinberry's 215,000 accounts," says Poliakov, adding that Coinberry has plans to offer more coins, innovations and investor opportunities in 2022 — as well as potentially taking the company public in the near future.
About Coinberry
Coinberry makes it easy and secure for Canadians to buy, trade and sell a wide range of cryptocurrencies. As a OSC and FINTRAC-registered crypto trading platform, Coinberry is powered by the belief that the digital economy should be inclusive and accessible to everyone. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Coinberry currently offers more than 29 coins and has facilitated trades of over $1 Billion on its platform to date. To learn more about Coinberry and to open a free, secure account, visit www.coinberry.com
