India Phenol Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast: 2022-2031

India phenol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during 2022-2031.
India phenol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during 2019-2030. Increasing usage of phenol as raw material for manufacturing of herbicides and pesticides for crop protection and yield improvement is boosting its demand across India. Moreover, rising demand for bisphenol A from electronics industry is contributing to the growth of India phenol market. Moreover, phenol is witnessing robust demand from the automobile industry as phenol is used as raw material in the manufacturing of nylon intermediates used in automobile carpeting.
Years Considered for this Report:
Historical Years: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030
Objective of the Study:
• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast the phenol capacity, production, demand, inventory, demand–supply gap.
• To categorize phenol demand based on the end use, sales channel and region.
• To study trade dynamics and company share of phenol in India phenol market.
• To identify major customers of phenol in India phenol market.
• To evaluate and forecast phenol pricing in India phenol market.
• To identify and profile major companies operating in India phenol market.
• To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in India phenol market.
Some of the major players operating in India phenol market are SI Group, Inc., Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited, Deepak Nitrite Limited, etc.
To extract data for the phenol market, primary research surveys were conducted with phenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India phenol market over the coming years.
TechSci Research calculated the phenol demand in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the raw material prices and crude oil prices. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as Company Websites, Association Reports, Annual Reports, etc. were also studied by TechSci Research.
Key Target Audience:
• Phenol manufacturers and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to phenol distribution
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Market research organizations and consulting companies
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as phenol manufacturers, distributors and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
