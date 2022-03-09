Anti Jamming Equipment Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Research Methodology, Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:41:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- Anti Jamming Equipment Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Market Overview



The Anti Jamming Equipment market was valued at USD 4.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.27 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The market for Anti Jamming equipment is growing majorly due to the increasing demand for GPS technology in military applications. The increasing demand for unmanned airborne vehicles and systems and the development of low-cost GPS Anti Jamming solutions offer the major growth opportunities for the Anti Jamming industry for GPS. Owing to the increasing demand of anti-jammers for commercial vehicles, the civilian techniques category is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the anti-jamming equipment market is expected to witness a substantial growth due to increase in adoption of a global navigation satellite system (GNSS) as this is critical for land, air, and sea navigation to determine accurate positioning and is capable enough to block wireless communications networks from intrusion by limiting the antenna's accession.



- GPS technology has transformed modern warfare. Military organizations constantly depend on satellite technology for precise positioning, timing, and communications. But GPS signals collected on Earth are vulnerable and susceptive to interference and deliberate jamming.

- The military sector is primary to the process of transition from the selective-availability anti-spoofing module (SAASM) to modernized M-code encryption and enhancement of satellite services and systems. These areas worldwide continually keep looking for better ways to secure GPS from tricking and jamming threats. These factors encourage the installation of anti-jammers in the military-based GPS receivers.

Scope of the Report



GPS Anti Jamming protects GPS receivers from intervention and deliberate jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth's surface is weak and is susceptive to being overcome by more powerful Radio Frequency (RF) energy. GPS Anti-Jamming handles power minimization to decrease the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to function correctly.



Key Market Trends



Defense Holds a Dominant Position in Anti Jamming Equipment Market



- GPS was basically developed for military purposes and has proven to be indispensable for land, air, and sea navigation for the exact positioning for a comprehensive range of military applications. For instance, the US Navy has engineered a new, more powerful, high-tech electronic combat jamming technology designed to allow strike aircraft to destroy enemy targets without being detected by modern surface-to-air missile defenses. The military GPS/global navigation satellite system (GNSS) devices are extremely recommended for applications related to logistical support, force deployment, and vehicle navigation - such as GPS-aided navigation systems for aircraft and unmanned vehicles, handheld receivers for soldiers, and navigational devices for vehicles. Signal jamming is a primary threat to military operations based on GPS.

- GPS jamming devices broadcast signals in the identical frequency as used by satellite navigation, which results in incorrect location information. It can also lead to the interruption of satellite transmissions. Several military applications, such as the GPS Jammer Location (JLOC), have been created to monitor GPS interference and give alerts to military users in the field on the detection of threats. Also, the use of anti-jamming systems and technology with GPS receivers and antennas helps stop jamming. Hence, the great demand for GPS and GNSS equipment in military applications is driving the growth of the anti-jamming market for GPS.



North America Occupies the Largest Market Share



- North America dominates the anti-jam equipment market in terms of value share, due to the presence of three leading providers, namely NovAtel Inc, Raytheon Company, and Rockwell Collins. Also, for the protection of GPS-based devices used in navigation and scanning from signal interference, the U.S. Naval force exercises anti-jamming technology. For instance, NovAtel Inc. introduced GAJT - GPS Anti-Jam Technology, a range of compact and affordable anti-jam systems for land, sea, air (including unmanned aerial systems), and fixed installations.

- The increasing adoption of GPS technology in the commercial and defense sectors is the major driver of the Anti Jamming industry for GPS in North America. In addition, the U.S. government is taking action to promote the acceptance and use of GPS as a world standard and support private sector investment in the use of GPS technologies and services. Furthermore, the surge in need for unmanned airborne vehicles and systems and the development of low-cost GPS anti-jamming solutions provide profitable opportunities to the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The Anti Jamming Equipment Market is moderately competitive and consists of numerous prominent players. In terms of market share, few of these major players with substantial market share currently dominate the market and are focusing on increasing their customer base across overseas locations. The companies are also leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to capture more market share and improve their profitability.



- September 2019 - NovAtel Inc. partnered with CNH Industrial N.V. to supply its positioning intelligence technologies. This introduces NovAtel's agriculture-focused GNSS receivers and Correction Services to the CNH Industrial global agricultural brands Case IH and New Holland Agriculture, together with European brand STEYR.

- July 2018 - Raytheon UK unveiled the latest GPS anti-jam antennas, the Landshield Plus, capable to provide small platforms, it weighs only 2.9 kg, with a one-box anti-jam system. The antenna is capable of null broadband, narrowband, swept, pulsed and spectrally matched jammers simultaneously on multiple frequencies.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Augmented Demand for GPS Technology in Military Applications

4.3.2 Improving Overall GPRS Infrastructure

4.3.3 Rising demand for unmanned airborne vehicles and systems

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Availability of Substitutes like Precision Terrain Aided Navigation (PTAN) to GPS

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

