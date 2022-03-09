India Liquid Nitrogen Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:35:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- Liquid nitrogen demand in India stood at 510.27 KTPA in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% during 2022-2031.



Liquid nitrogen demand in India stood at 510.27 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% during 2019-2030. Increase usage of liquid nitrogen in varied range of medical activities such as cryosurgeries, cryotherapies and cryopreservation, etc., is expected to spur demand for liquid nitrogen during forecast period. Moreover, liquid nitrogen is widely used as a coolant in a wide range of application sectors such as petrochemical, automotive, food and beverage, construction, electronics and metal fabrications owing to its low temperature property, which is further fueling demand for liquid nitrogen across India. Additionally, capacity expansion in steel industry sector and increasing capacity utilization is further expected to drive India liquid nitrogen market during forecast period.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast liquid nitrogen capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand–supply gap in India.

• To categorize liquid nitrogen demand based on end use, region and sales channel.

• To identify major customers of liquid nitrogen in India.

• To evaluate and forecast liquid nitrogen pricing in India.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India liquid nitrogen market.

• To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in India liquid nitrogen market.

Some of the major players operating in India liquid nitrogen market are Praxair India Private Limited, Linde India Limited, INOX Air Products Private Limited, Air Liquide India Private Limited, Bhuruka Gases limited, Southern Gas Limited, etc.

To extract data for India liquid nitrogen market, primary research surveys were conducted with liquid nitrogen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India liquid nitrogen market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated liquid nitrogen demand in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering power tariffs. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Liquid nitrogen manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to liquid nitrogen distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as liquid nitrogen manufacturers, distributors and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

