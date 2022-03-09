Dehumidifier Market: Research Consumption, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:32:29 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global dehumidifier market is projected to reach $ 3.7 billion by 2031 from $ 2.5 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%.



"A research report on Dehumidifier Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77207

Global Dehumidifier Market Overview

Global dehumidifier market is projected to reach $ 3.7 billion by 2024 from $ 2.5 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. Owing to rising health concerns, consumers across the globe are spending heavily on lifestyle products, including dehumidifiers. Rising concerns about the harmful effects of air pollution, especially for people prone to allergies from airborne particles and with respiratory diseases, is increasing the awareness about the benefits of dehumidifiers, thereby driving growth in the market.

Global Dehumidifier Market Segmentation

Global dehumidifier market has been categorized into type, end user and regional distribution. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into desiccant, refrigerant, and thermoelectric dehumidifiers. Of these categories, dessicant dehumidifiers are ideal for industrial use. The technology is cost-effective and efficient as they can reduce the humidity level of its surroundings to levels below 35%. Moreover, due to lack of compressor parts, they are lighter and quieter, unlike compressor dehumidifiers which tend to be heavier. On the other hand, refrigerant dehumidifiers, which account for the second largest share, are cheap to produce, easy to operate and effective in most domestic and commercial applications. The primary benefit of a refrigerant dehumidifier is that it performs exceptionally well when used in warm and humid climatic conditions. Based on end use industry, the market is categorized into industrial, residential and commercial. Industrial sector dominated global dehumidifier market as dehumidifiers are used to keep industrial raw materials, such as iron bars, concrete slabs, etc., free from moisture content. Increasing demand for dehumidifiers from food packaging & service industry is anticipated to majorly contribute to the growth of this segment during forecast period.

Global Dehumidifier Market Regional Segmentation

Asia-Pacific dominates global dehumidifiers market, owing to the fact that countries like Japan, Korea, China and India cumulatively account for a large number of industrial as well as manufacturing industries. As a result, demand for dehumidifiers for industrial and commercial purposes in these countries is rising at a fast pace. In addition to this, surging number of air borne diseases and allergies in Asia-Pacific due to high humidity in countries like Indonesia, Hong Kong, etc., and rise in pollutants like pollen, dust and microbes are some of the other factors which are driving the market of dehumidifiers in Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies in global dehumidifiers market are Honeywell International, Munters AB, LG Electronics Inc, Gree Electrical, GE, Seibu-Giken, Amfah India, Frigidaire, Origin Dehumidifiers, etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global dehumidifiers market size.

• To forecast global dehumidifiers market based on type, end-use industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global dehumidifier market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global dehumidifier market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for dehumidifier market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of dehumidifiers.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global dehumidifiers market.

SDKI calculated global dehumidifiers market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Dehumidifiers manufacturers and suppliers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to dehumidifiers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners and end users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Get More Info: Dehumidifier Market"

Report Scope:

In this report, global dehumidifiers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Dessicant

o Refrigerant

o Thermoelectric

o Others

• Market, by End-User:

o Industrial

o Commercial

o Residential

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 India

 Indonesia

 Rest of APAC

o North America

 United States

 Mexico

 Canada

 Rest of North America

o Middle East and Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

 South Africa

 Qatar

 Rest of MEA

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

 Rest of South America

o Europe

 Germany

 United Kingdom

 France

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in global dehumidifier market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report.

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77207

