Brazilian FOREX Trading Platform Leapfrogs Competition by Integrating QuantGate AI Algorithm into Their Solution

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - QuantGate Systems Inc. QGSI (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider is pleased to announce that Copy Trade Brasil (the "Copy Trade"), a Brazilian Fintech solutions provider, has integrated their trading platform with QuantGate technologies solutions, and the two companies have agreed on a revenue sharing contract.

Copy Trade is in the business of developing automated software solutions for stocks, futures, Forex, and cryptocurrency trading.

Copy Trade reviewed the market for AI algorithm trading signals and selected QuantGate based on its ease of integration and parameter driven API. After a month of development, QuantGate signals were seamlessly integrated into the Copy Trade's solution. Copy Trade then conducted thorough back testing for 4 months, which resulted in 90% accuracy of QuantGate trade signals.

Copy Trade will immediately begin an extensive marketing and promotional campaign to the Brazilian investor market and anticipate tremendous traction. The two companies have executed a 50/50 revenue share agreement.

Gabriel Costa, CEO at Copy Trade: "We have had great success in our tests with monthly results above 10% profitability. With Real Time Data Intelligence and expertise in Automated Trading in the financial market, combined with QuantGates's technology, we have achieved incredible results and strategically defined a business model to deliver automated profits to our clients and investors. Our goal is to reach $10 million [USD] worth of trades in 12 to 18 months."

Leo Cardoso, Director and Brazil Market Business Development for QuantGate: "We are very happy and excited to move into the execution phase of our signals API offering. The 'rubber will now hit the road', we are now moving towards showcasing to the world the beauty (and profitability) of advanced Quantitative Behavioural Analysis."

Govin Misir, CEO & President of QuantGate comments: "The Copy Trade agreement demonstrates a new revenue channel for QuantGate as a result of our recent development to our technology to make it more accessible for solution providers and investment firms looking to offer AI algorithm based trade signals to their end users."

QuantGate Systems Inc. QGSI is a publicly-traded Fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better-informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient APIs, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users and scaling globally.

