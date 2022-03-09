India Food Pathogen Testing Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:29:10 / Comserve Inc. / -- India food pathogen testing market was valued at $ 14 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% to reach $ 26.4 million by 2031.



India food pathogen testing market was valued at $ 14 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% to reach $ 26.4 million by 2024. Growth in the market is led by growing cases of food-borne diseases across the country. Moreover, rising consumer awareness concerning food safety and chemical contamination of food products is further strengthening the demand for food testing labs in the country. Additionally, stringent food safety regulations in tandem with the increasing production of processed food is also among the major drivers for food pathogen testing market in India. Factors like economic development, growing urbanization coupled with increasing middle class population, and rising personal disposable income of the consumers has led to increased consumption of processed food, which, in turn, is positively influencing India food pathogen testing market.

In terms of food type, India food pathogen testing market has been categorized into dairy, meat & poultry, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. Among these categories, dairy is the largest as well as the fastest growing food type segment in the market. Since, India is the largest producer of milk globally, stringent food testing is required prior to any export of dairy products or even for domestic consumption.

India food pathogen testing market is moderately competitive and includes strong participation of both public and private investors. Its competitive landscape comprises both domestic and global market players. These players are investing heavily in the R&D of the modern pathogen testing technologies. Some of the leading players in India food pathogen testing market are SGS India Private Limited, Eurofins Analytical Services India Private Limited, TUV India Private Limited, Intertek India Private Limited, Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific India Private Limited, among others.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77211

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast India food pathogen testing market size.

• To forecast India food pathogen testing market based on pathogen type, food type, technology, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India food pathogen testing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India food pathogen testing market.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a food pathogen testing companies across India. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major food pathogen testing companies across India.

TechSci Research calculated India food pathogen testing market size using a top down approach, wherein data for various applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Food pathogen testing kit manufacturers

• Regulatory organizations

• Food processing companies

• Biotechnology companies

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to food pathogen testing market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as food pathogen testing companies, partners and end users. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, India food pathogen testing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Pathogen Type

o Salmonella

o E.coli

o Listeria

o Others

• Market, by Food Type

o Dairy

o Meat & Poultry

o Cereals & Grains

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Others

• Market, by Technology

o Traditional

o Rapid

• Market, by Region

o North

o West

o South

o East

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in India food pathogen testing market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

