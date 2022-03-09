Laser Cleaning Market : Analysis and In-depth Study on Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:26:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- Laser Cleaning Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Market Overview



The laser cleaning market is expected to reach a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Laser surface treatment method enables fuel savings in commercial aircraft and this may be a trend in future. For instance, Laser specialist 4JET (Alsdorf, Germany) and aircraft paint supplier Mankiewicz (Hamburg, Germany) are developing a laser surface treatment process that automatically creates fuel-saving riblets onto painted aircraft surfaces. The Laser Enhanced Air Flow (LEAF) technology uses the principle of laser interference patterning to quickly create fine lateral grooves in the uppermost layer of aircraft paint.



- Adoption of laser cleaning over traditional approach is driving the market, as dry-ice blasting, media blasting or cleaning using chemical solvents which are all traditional methods are abrasive and potentially hazardous and not only does this have environmental issues, but it has a safety issues too, as a considerable amount of potentially harmful waste is often created from one of these more traditional cleaning methods. Compare to it, laser cleaning is non-contact and non-abrasive process where a desired depth can be achieved with a high degree of accuracy, on metal surfaces such as clearing rust or traffic film.

- Increasing adoption of miniaturization in electronic components is driving the market, as electronics industry is one where the items involved have changed a great deal in nature and each year consumer electronics are getting thinner, smaller and slightly more complex. It include the working with items such as plugs, connectors, insulators, pads, cables, wiring, semi-conductors and more. Not only can laser cleaning operate on these small items, but it offers additional benefits too. For example, when stripping the coating from conductors, it won't affect the anti-corrosion layer, unlike mechanical stripping and cleaning processes.

Scope of the Report



The laser cleaning is the removal of contaminants or impurities on the surface of a material by physically removing the upper layer of the substrate using laser irradiation. With growing commercial aviation and automotive industry and increasing use of cleaning laser for restoration are factors expected to support growth of the global laser cleaning market in the near future.



Key Market Trends



Automobile Holds the Significant Share in Market



- With the growing working population and expansion of middle class standards, the increase sales of vehicles along with new technology development will drive the demand of laser cleaning in the vehicle as there is high rate of demand where people want to restore an old car to its original beauty or refinish their old railings.

- Innovative welding or bonding processes in automobile production require perfectly pre-treated surfaces, where use of lasers provides a dry, precise, and wear-free alternative to the conventional wet chemical or abrasive blasting methods, and this process is used by many laser cleaning companies.

- Andritz Powerlase provides removal of automotive grade paint and primer from a steel plate with their Rigel i400. The beam is delivered using an optical fibre and the beam is scanned with the Powerlase process tools, where the pulsed laser removes both the paint and primer, leaving behind the original steel surface, ready for repainting or further processing.

- Laser brake pad cleaning is the superior substitute to conventional surface preparation methods, i.e. sandblasting, to clean the backplate surface. Adapt Laser System provides an automated solutions to clean backplates which remove contamination on brake pad backplates prior to the coating process.

- With increasing power watt, laser has enough input to clean and get rid of old metal of any unwanted surface materials in vehicles, such as safe removal of contaminant material which is potentially hazardous coatings (chromate primers). For instance, TLC Metal Restoration provides complete paint removal from any steel structures and surfaces by its Cleanlaser CL 1000, which provides 1000 watts of power to remove surface materials that are unwanted.



North America Account for Significant Market Share



- The North America region is accounted for largest share of the laser cleaning market and the increased expenditure by the government in the US army has contributed to significant enhancements in laser cleaning in aerospace along with the high rate of use in the automobile sector.

- Various mergers are also being happening to acquire market in United States. Recently, IPG Photonics Corporation acquired privately held Genesis Systems Group, where they plan to leverage Genesis' unique expertise in robotic systems integration to accelerate laser processing within the transportation, aerospace and industrial end markets and Genesis will provide a route to market for IPG's advanced laser welding and laser cleaning solutions.

- Maviro announced that they completed the rebranding and unification of Mattawa Industrial Services (USA) and Envirosystems USA. The combined company has 15 locations across the United States and Canada and will deliver a line of highly specialized industrial services to the North American market including laser services and cleaning.

Competitive Landscape



The laser cleaning market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional and international players across the globe. Due to the fragmented nature of the market, the competition amongst the players is high and various new players are also investing in this market. Key players are Coherent Inc., Trumpf, Laser photonics, etc. Recent developments in the market are -



- Apr 2019 - Laserax launched inline laser marking and laser cleaning solutions, where they have developed a complete line of laser markers that enables direct part marking to help manufacturers trace every product from early production steps to the assembly of the final products and beyond. Manufacturers can count on Laserax's field-tested inline laser marking solutions, which have been designed for optimal robustness, performance, reliability, and safety.

