Phenol Derivatives Market: Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study and Forecast: 2022-2031

A research report on Phenol Derivatives Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail.

Global phenol derivatives market is projected to grow from $ 16 billion in 2018 to $ 21.8 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Phenol derivatives find various applications in electronics & electrical goods and automobiles through polycarbonate and epoxy resins. Growing demand from wind energy industry is being witnessed, owing to huge use of epoxy resins in the production of wind turbine blades. Shale oil/tight oil contains more amount of naphtha than conventional oil, thus growing shale oil exploration and production activities would further increase the feedstock supply.

The market for phenol derivatives has been segmented into application, region and company. Based on application, the market has been segmented into bisphenol-A, phenolic resin, cyclohexanol and others. Of all the derivatives, the bisphenol-A segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, backed by its use in the production of polycarbonates and epoxy resins. Polycarbonate is majorly used in food & drink packaging such as water & baby bottles, compact discs, impact-resistant safety equipment and medical devices, while epoxy resins are used to coat metal products such as food cans, bottle tops and water supply pipes.

Regionally, the market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth and account for the largest share in global phenol derivatives market in coming years. India, China, South Korea and Japan are the major consumers of phenol derivatives in the Asia-Pacific region. The demand for phenol derivatives is mainly driven by rising population and increasing urbanization in these countries, which in turn is resulting in huge demand for electronics and automotive goods.

Some of the leading players operating in the market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, INEOS, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Compañía Española De Petróleos S.A.U. (CEPSA), Honeywell International Inc., LG Chem, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, among others.

