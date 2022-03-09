India Halo Butyl Rubber Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 07:16:32 / Comserve Inc. / -- Demand for halo butyl rubber in India stood at more than 45 KTPA in 2022 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during 2022-2031.



Demand for halo butyl rubber in India stood at more than 45 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during 2019-2030. Halogenated butyl rubber has higher impermeability to gases and greater air retention property than butyl rubber. Halo butyl rubber is majorly used for the manufacturing of tires, inner liners of tires & tubes, pharmaceutical stoppers and industrial rubber products. Moreover, the use of halo butyl rubber is increasing for the manufacturing of sports ball bladders along with pharmaceutical products such as stoppers and rubber products like sealing medicine, vials and bottles, etc., which is further likely to propel demand for halo butyl rubber during forecast period.

As of now, India is totally dependent on imports for halo butyl rubber. Domestic demand is fulfilled by importing the products from overseas countries. Reliance industries limited in partnership with SIBUR has formed a joint venture, named Reliance Sibur Elastomers Private Limited, in which Reliance Industries Limited holds a major share of 74.9% and 25.1% share is held by SIBUR. Reliance Sibur Elastomers Private Limited production plant is located at Jamnagar, Gujarat and has a total annual production capacity of 60,000 metric tonnes per annum of halo butyl rubber. While the company's halo butyl plant is likely to start operations by the end of 2019. With the commissioning of halo butyl rubber plant, India's dependency on imports for halo butyl rubber is expected to decrease in the coming years.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast halo butyl rubber production, demand, inventory, and demand-supply gap in India.

• To categorize demand for halo butyl rubber based on end use, sales channel and region.

• To study trade dynamics and company share in India halo butyl rubber market.

• To identify major customers of halo butyl rubber in India.

• To evaluate and forecast halo butyl rubber pricing in India.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India halo butyl rubber market.

• To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in India halo butyl rubber market.

Some of the major players operating in India halo butyl rubber market are Sibur, Exxonmobil Chemical, Lanxess, Arlanxeo,JSR, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Formosa Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Zhejiang Cenway New Materials Co., Ltd, Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co., Ltd, etc.

To extract data for India halo butyl rubber market, primary research surveys were conducted with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users of butyl rubber. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India halo butyl rubber market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated demand for halo butyl rubber in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the imports, consumption pattern and analyzing the demand by tracking upcoming manufacturing units. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports and annual reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Halo butyl rubber manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to halo butyl rubber distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as halo butyl rubber manufacturers, distributors and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

