India Linear Alpha Olefins Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market: Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report and Forecast: 2022-2031

Demand for linear alpha olefins in India stood at 159.92 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during 2019-2030. The presence of double bond in linear alpha olefins increases the reactivity of the compound which makes it useful for several applications such as detergent alcohol, low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and synthetic lubricant. Rising demand for poly alpha olefins in automotive industry and polyethylene in packaging industry is expected to fuel growth in global linear alpha olefins market during forecast period. Various properties of linear alpha olefins such as high compatibility with hard water and good foaming properties is resulting in rising demand for linear alpha olefins as a raw material in the production of specialty chemicals such as surfactants and oilfield chemicals. Rising demand for the lubricating chemicals from automotive and industrial sector is further likely to positively influence global linear alpha olefins market as linear alpha olefins-based lubricants offer higher viscosity index and better oxidation stability.
Years Considered for this Report:
Historical Years: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2020 – 2030
Objective of the Study:
• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast linear alpha olefins capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand–supply gap in India.
• To categorize demand for linear alpha olefins based on, type, region and sales channel.
• To study trade dynamics and company share in India linear alpha olefins market.
• To identify major customers of linear alpha olefins in India.
• To evaluate and forecast linear alpha olefins pricing by grade in India linear alpha olefins market.
• To identify and profile major companies operating in India linear alpha olefins market.
• To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in India linear alpha olefins market.
Some of the major players operating in India linear alpha olefins market are Reliance Industries Limited, GAIL India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, ONGC Petro additions Limited, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited, etc.
To extract data for India linear alpha olefins market, primary research surveys were conducted with linear alpha olefins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India linear alpha olefins market over the coming years.
TechSci Research calculated linear alpha olefins demand in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast was carried out considering the end use industries growth. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by TechSci Research.
Key Target Audience:
• Linear alpha olefins manufacturers and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to linear alpha olefins distribution
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Market research organizations and consulting companies
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as linear alpha olefins manufacturers and policy makers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.
