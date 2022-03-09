C3.ai, Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds C3.ai, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 3, 2022 - AI

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in C3.ai, Inc. ("C3.ai, Inc." or the "Company") AI of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of C3.ai, Inc. investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain C3.ai, Inc. securities This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) C3.ai Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020; and/or (b) C3.ai securities between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in C3.ai, Inc. during the relevant timeframe, you have until May 3, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

